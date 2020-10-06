The budget deficit is projected to hit $213.6 billion, a record 11% of GDP, before winding back.
Instead of falling, as predicted in the last budget, debt will climb.
There’s spending and tax cuts aplenty.
It’s expected to bring about a bounce-back in economic growth.
But much depends on the assumptions, including a return to strong immigration.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
NOW READ: From farmers and gas to aged care and most women, here are last night’s budget’s winners and losers
NOW READ: Last night the Treasurer lamented women’s economic security challenges… and then pledged little to solve them
You can help us (and help yourself)
Small and medium businesses and startups have never needed credible, independent journalism and information more than now.
That’s our job at SmartCompany: to keep you informed with the news, interviews and analysis you need to manage your way through this unprecedented crisis.
Now, there’s a way you can help us keep doing this: by becoming a SmartCompany supporter.
Even a small contribution will help us to keep doing the journalism that keeps Australia’s entrepreneurs informed.