Budget 2021: $8 million for campaign to promote small and family-owned businesses

Australians will again be urged to continue supporting small and family-owned businesses in their local areas, with the federal government setting aside another $8 million to fund a nationwide ‘shop local’ campaign.

Small Business Minister Stuart Robert announced the two-year campaign in a media statement accompanying the federal budget papers on Tuesday, saying the campaign will help support SMEs as they continue to recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During 2020, the Council of Small Business Organisation Australia (COSBOA) received $5 million in funding to run the ‘Go Local First ‘campaign, and Treasury officials confirmed to SmartCompany this new $8 million iteration is the next phase of the same campaign.

However, it is yet to be decided which organisation will oversee this next phase or what it will involve.

COSBOA’s ‘Go Local First’ campaign included nationwide advertising and marketing materials that SMEs could download to display in their businesses. A series of webinars and other events were also held.

In his statement, Minister Robert said small and family businesses are an important part of the government’s economic recovery plan.

He referenced a number of “tailored” small business measures, worth a combined $45.4 million over the forward estimates, including this new campaign and the previously announced $12.7 million to expand the Digital Solutions — Australian Small Business Advisory Services program.

Robert said the government will also spend $900,000 over four years to fund the Ahead for Business program, which supports small business owners to take steps to improve their mental health.