Budget 2022: The numbers every business owner needs to know in Labor’s first budget

2022-23 deficit forecast: $36.9 billion

Deficit improvement since March budget forecast: $41.1 billion

Rate at which the economy will grow this financial year: 3.25%

Rate at which the economy will grow next financial year: 1.5%

Unemployment rate prediction: 4.5%

Where inflation will peak this year: 7.75%

Where inflation will sit through the next financial year: 3.5%

When real wages are meant to start growing again: 2024

Debt-to-GDP ratio in 2022-23: 37.3%

Savings identified by the spending audit: $22 billion

Savings to be made by cutting consultant, advertising, travel and legal costs: $3.6 billion

Savings to be made by chasing multinational tax dodgers: $4.7 billion

Cost of cost-of-living relief package: $7.5 billion

How many more paid hours women should be able to work thanks to childcare relief: 1.4 million per week

Number of families eligible for more affordable childcare: 1.2 million

Months of paid leave parents will get access to by 2026: six

Cost of the flood response package: $3 billion

Cost of the free TAFE program: $1 billion

Cost of making students “happy and healthier” and schools “better”: $770 million

Number of new uni places for disadvantaged students over the next two years: 20,000

Cost of delivering those places: $485 million

Cost of energy transmission fund: $20 billion

Cost of national reconstruction fund to finance projects that expand the country’s “industrial base”: $15 billion

Money to be put in an “investment pipeline” for transport infrastructure over the next decade: $120 billion

Homes and businesses that will get full-fibre NBN access: 1.5 million

