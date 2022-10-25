Budget 2022: The numbers every business owner needs to know in Labor’s first budget

2022-23 deficit forecast: $36.9 billion
Deficit improvement since March budget forecast: $41.1 billion
Rate at which the economy will grow this financial year: 3.25%
Rate at which the economy will grow next financial year: 1.5%
Unemployment rate prediction: 4.5%
Where inflation will peak this year: 7.75%
Where inflation will sit through the next financial year: 3.5%
When real wages are meant to start growing again: 2024
Debt-to-GDP ratio in 2022-23: 37.3%
Savings identified by the spending audit: $22 billion
Savings to be made by cutting consultant, advertising, travel and legal costs: $3.6 billion
Savings to be made by chasing multinational tax dodgers: $4.7 billion
Cost of cost-of-living relief package: $7.5 billion
How many more paid hours women should be able to work thanks to childcare relief: 1.4 million per week
Number of families eligible for more affordable childcare: 1.2 million
Months of paid leave parents will get access to by 2026: six
Cost of the flood response package: $3 billion
Cost of the free TAFE program: $1 billion
Cost of making students “happy and healthier” and schools “better”: $770 million
Number of new uni places for disadvantaged students over the next two years: 20,000
Cost of delivering those places: $485 million
Cost of energy transmission fund: $20 billion
Cost of national reconstruction fund to finance projects that expand the country’s “industrial base”: $15 billion
Money to be put in an “investment pipeline” for transport infrastructure over the next decade: $120 billion
Homes and businesses that will get full-fibre NBN access: 1.5 million
