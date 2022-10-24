Budget 2022: Startup founders seeking support for women, STEM careers and tax cuts

The federal government will be coming in hot with a fresh budget on Tuesday, which means there’s a lot of opinions floating around regarding what should be in there.

Now we know a few things already thanks to some strategically timed pre-budget announcements. Labor has also warned the nation that it won’t be a “fancy” budget, citing global economic strife for its impending frugal approach to the country’s purse strings.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation and opinion on what should be included in the budget for 2022-23. So we chatted to some Aussie startup founders to find out what was most important to them for the new budget.

And a few common themes cropped up.

Budget support for women in the workforce and female founders

There was a strong call for more support of women in the workforce, as well as female founders, in the budget. Some recent numbers from Cut Through Ventures strongly highlight why this is a priority.

In the past three months, 12% of capital raises have gone to mixed-gender teams, with 8% going to all-female teams. Deal participation during that time consisted of 9% mixed-gender teams and 13% all-female teams.

Comparatively, 80% of capital raises have gone to all-male teams during that time, with 78% being involved in deal participation.

There were some other stark statistics from some of the founders we talked to

Trenna Probert, CEO of Super Fierce:

“Anthony Albanese campaigned heavily on ‘being on women’s side’. So we hope he will put his (budget) money where his mouth is during Tuesday’s announcement.

“As an example, the benefits of the Stage 3 Tax Cuts currently fall 68% to men and 32% to women. This is because the cuts mostly benefit the wealthy — most of whom are men — so they will almost certainly help to worsen Australia’s gender wealth gap if they proceed unchanged.

“We would like to see the Prime Minister take four simple steps to shift these tax measures so they support lower income earners, reduce the gender wealth imbalances inherent in our taxation system, and save the budget some money too — we really can have it all!

“Firstly, the government should scrap the Stage 3 increase of the top threshold from $180,000 to $200,000 and, secondly, it should increase the top marginal tax rate from 45% to 47%.

“Thirdly, the government should scrap the Stage 3 reduction in the 32.5% tax bracket to 30% and, finally, it should lift the tax-free threshold from $18,200 to $22,000.

“In this scenario, our lowest income earners would enjoy the greatest benefits and there would be no net benefit to those above $180,000.

“Combined, these four steps would increase the benefit to an individual on $40,000 per annum (the median part-time income for a woman) from no benefit to $1050 per annum, representing a much-needed 3.5% increase in take-home income.”

Sarah Moran, co-founder and CEO of Girl Geek Academy:

“With Minister Husic committing to assessing all federal government Women in STEM initiatives for their effectiveness, it’s unlikely we will see any new funding committed to programs in this budget. This will 100% have an impact on the Boosting Female Founders initiative over the next 12 months.

“However that’s not necessarily a bad thing given how questionably the program was run under the past government — a review is fundamental to ensuring government-funded programs aiming to increase the number of women in STEM and women-founded startups actually address the problems women face (sexism, fatigue, a gaping gender pay gap, dissatisfaction with remuneration rates, low levels of seniority and cost-cutting).

“In the meantime, there are gender equality initiatives that will support women founders more broadly and as a starting point, I’d like to see the commitment to increase Paid Parental Leave fully funded immediately.

“When funded to 26 weeks including necessary ‘use it or lose it’ partner pay, this initiative will be a fresh boost to reducing some of the barriers women in tech face, with benefits including an increase in women’s lifetime earning potential, closing the gender pay gap, better relationships between children and both of their parents and boosting the Australian economy by billions of dollars with increased women’s workforce participation.”

“I’d like to see a boost to government grants for female-founded businesses with a quota system — just over 2% of global venture capital globally is invested in female-owned startups.