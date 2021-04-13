ANZAC Day: A state-by-state guide to 2021 trading hours

ANZAC Day is fast approaching on Sunday April 25, bringing with it a range of trading restrictions and public holidays across the states.

If you’re confused about whether there is a substitute ANZAC Day public holiday on Monday, and whether you can trade without restrictions, we’ve made a quick state-by-state guide.

Victoria

In Victoria, there is no replacement public holiday for ANZAC Day on Monday, meaning Victorians miss out on the luxury of a long weekend.

Stores in Victoria are only permitted to trade after 1pm on Sunday April 25, unless the store falls into one of Victoria’s ‘exempt’ categories.

Luckily, a number of SMEs do fall into the exempt category, as the state classifies an exempt store as having 20 or fewer employees working at any one time during the restricted trading day, and one that has no more than 100 employees working at any time in the seven days prior to ANZAC Day.

Additionally, chemists, petrol shops, restaurants, cafes, takeaway outlets, service providers and hire outlets can trade unrestricted on ANZAC Day.

However, for anyone considering a late-night movie or concert the night before, bear in mind all cinemas and entertainment venues must close by 12am on ANZAC Day.

New South Wales

New South Wales follows the same general rules as Victoria, offering no replacement public holiday on Monday, and preventing businesses from trading before 1pm on April 25.

The state’s exemptions for small business are stipulated in the Retail Trading Act, which permits any small shop with less than four employees working on the day, and no more than two owners sharing in the shop’s profits, to trade before 1pm.

The Retail Trading Act also includes a list of 18 types of small businesses, such as bakeries, pet stores, and restaurants, that are exempt from the morning trading restrictions.

Other businesses exempt from trade restrictions include supermarkets, businesses that hold a hotel or small bar licence, and businesses in local government areas.

Queensland

In Queensland, businesses must belong to one of two categories if they wish to trade on Sunday April 25: exempt shops or independent shops.

Exempt shops, which can trade all day, include a range of businesses from antique to fish shops. The full list is available on this Queensland government’s website.

Independent shops are categorised as being run by an individual, partnership or a proprietary company, having no more than 30 employees engaged in the store at any one time, having no more than 100 employees working across Queensland at any given time, and the business must not conducted within a non-exempt shop.

Independent shops can only trade after 1pm on ANZAC Day.

If your business doesn’t fall under either category, you are required to remain closed all day.

Queensland also has a replacement public holiday on the Monday after ANZAC Day. However, ANZAC Day trading restrictions do not apply.

ACT

Like Queensland, the ACT observes both ANZAC Day on Sunday as well as a replacement public holiday on Monday. The difference, however, is that businesses can open all day on ANZAC Day without any restrictions.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory follows the same rules as the ACT, meaning that businesses can trade unrestricted on ANZAC Day. They must also be aware that the following Monday is classified as a public holiday.

Western Australia

In Western Australia, new trading restrictions established last year allow general retail shops in Metropolitan Perth to trade any time between 8am and 6pm on Monday April 26, which is the state’s substitute public holiday after ANZAC Day.

On ANZAC Day, however, businesses must close unless they fall into an exempt category. To be exempt, your business must have a certificate deeming it as a small or special retail shop, which is generally one considered essential for emergency, convenience or recreation goods.

These include stores such as pharmacies, newsagents, duty-free shops and arts-and-crafts stores.

Other exempt businesses include restaurants, cafes, petrol stations and takeaway-food shops.

The full list of exempt stores is available on this government website.

Tasmania

Businesses in Tasmania cannot open before 12.30pm on ANZAC Day unless they are considered an exempt business.

Pharmacies, newsagents, bottle shops, cafes and restaurants, service stations, car yards and real estate agents are all considered exempt from trading restrictions. Shops that are are part of a large shopping complex and had fewer than 10 employees employed in the month of March are also exempt.

There is no replacement public holiday on Monday in Tasmania.

South Australia

South Australia commemorates ANZAC Day on Sunday and has a substitute public holiday on Monday April 26.

Under recent changes, most small businesses can open from 12 noon on Sunday. Exempt businesses, including those that fall under this list of about 25 categories, can also trade from 12pm.

Non-exempt businesses in the metropolitan shopping district and Glenelg tourist precinct can trade between 12pm to 5pm on Sunday.

On Monday, exempt businesses can trade unrestricted; however, non-exempt stores in the metropolitan shopping district and Glenelg tourist precinct can only trade between 11am to 5pm.