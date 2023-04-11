ANZAC Day: A state-by-state guide to 2023 trading hours

This year Australians and New Zealanders will commemorate ANZAC Day on Tuesday, April 25, and remember those who fought and served with dawn services, special ceremonies and marches across the nation.

ANZAC Day is a public holiday in all states across Australia and like other public holidays, it brings with it trading restrictions for some Australian businesses.

For those wondering whether you can trade on ANZAC Day and what trading restrictions may be involved, we have put together a state-by-state guide to help you.

Victoria

ANZAC Day is observed as a public holiday in Victoria and under Victorian law there are two-and-a-half restricted trading days each year: Good Friday, Christmas Day and ANZAC Day between 12:01am and 1pm. Only exempt shops are permitted to open on these days.

The Shop Trading Reform Act 1996 prohibits shops from trading on restricted trading days. However, specific types of shops can open on restricted trading days including chemists, petrol shops, restaurants, cafes and takeaway outlets.

Also exempt are shops that have 20 or fewer persons employed in the shop at any time on a restricted trading day or the number of persons employed by the shop and its related entities is no more than 100 at any time during the seven days immediately before the restricted trading day.

Service providers or hire outlets can operate on restricted trading days, as they do not fall under the definition of a shop.

ANZAC Day also has some additional restrictions. Cinemas, other entertainment (for example, live dance or music events, concerts or plays) or real estate auctions must also not operate before 1pm on ANZAC Day, regardless of whether they’re exempt on other restricted trading days.

Businesses that are factories or warehouses or where any premises has any manufacturing process being carried on must be closed throughout ANZAC Day subject to the prescribed criteria in the ANZAC Day Act.

New South Wales

Like Victoria, ANZAC Day is also a restricted trading day in New South Wales and businesses cannot trade before 1pm on April 25.

Under the Retail Trading Act 2008 many businesses cannot open on a ‘restricted’ trading day unless they have obtained an exemption from NSW Fair Trading and are allowed to operate. Some businesses, including chemists, fruit and vegetable shops, petrol stations and small shops are allowed to open on these days.

The Act also includes a list of 18 types of small businesses, such as bakeries, pet stores and restaurants, that are exempt from the morning trading restrictions.

Other businesses exempt from trade restrictions include supermarkets, businesses that hold a hotel or small bar licence, and businesses in local government areas.

Queensland

Queensland will also be observing ANZAC Day on Tuesday, 25th April as a public holiday. Businesses should be aware that trading hours for ANZAC Day depend on the category of the retail shop.

Exempt shops, except for the sub-category of independent retail shops, have unrestricted trading hours and may trade on ANZAC Day. Non-exempt shops must remain closed on ANZAC Day.

Independent retail shops must remain closed until 1pm on ANZAC Day, except if they are predominantly a food and/or grocery store, which can trade without restriction. Specific trading hour restrictions apply for licensed premises according to trading hours for liquor licensees.

Independent shops are categorised as being run by an individual, partnership or a proprietary company, having no more than 30 employees engaged in the store at any one time, having no more than 100 employees working across Queensland at any given time, and the business must not be conducted within a non-exempt shop.

Australian Capital Territory

Like other states, the Australian Capital Territory will observe ANZAC Day on Tuesday, 25th April as a public holiday. There are no trading restrictions for businesses in the ACT.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory will also be observing the ANZAC Day public holiday and like ACT, there are no trading restrictions in place for businesses in the NT on ANZAC Day.

Western Australia

Businesses must close on ANZAC Day in Western Australia unless they fall into an exempt category.

In order to be exempt, the business must have a certificate deeming it as a small or special retail shop, which is generally one considered essential for emergency, convenience or recreational goods.

This includes stores such as pharmacies, newsagents, duty-free shops and arts-and-crafts stores.

The full list of exempt stores is available on this government website.

Tasmania

Unless they are considered an exempt business, businesses in Tasmania cannot open before 12.30pm on ANZAC Day. Pharmacies, newsagents, bottle shops, cafes and restaurants, service stations, car yards and real estate agents are all considered exempt from trading restrictions.

South Australia

South Australia will observe and commemorate ANZAC Day on Tuesday, April 25.

Trading restrictions on the day depend on the location of businesses and if they fall into this list of 25 categories of exempt businesses.

Non-exempt shops in the CBD and stores that fall into the hardware category can trade between 12pm and 5pm on ANZAC Day. Businesses in the metropolitan shopping district and Glenelg tourist precinct must close, along with those in other proclaimed districts.