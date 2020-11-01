Michelle Akhidenor

The Peers Project founder and chief executive officer

Earlier this year, during the Black Lives Matter movement, we ran a “Black Voices Matter” campaign to amplify and promote Black voices across Australia.

As a woman of colour in media, I feel it’s both a duty and privilege to advocate for diverse representation in the industry and beyond.

Our campaign resulted in a more than 15% growth in followers across our social channels, and, in turn, we saw an uptick in sales of our newly launched podcast course Podcast Power 101™.

Ethics matter. Diversity and inclusion matters. And it most certainly does affect the bottom line.

Andrea Gardiner

Jelix Ventures founder and chief executive officer

Consistently behaving with integrity and strong ethics has engendered trust and built our reputation as investors who founders, our syndicate investors and co-investors can trust.

This has allowed Jelix to attract and retain our active investors and to punch above our weight in winning deals.

This was illustrated recently when, after investing considerable time and effort into an attractive deal we were at risk of losing, we declined to obtain an investment allocation by backing another investor to undermine an existing investment agreement.

After the dust settled, not only was an allocation carved out for us, but we were given access to the secondaries.

So we got into a highly competitive deal that was really punching above our weight.

But the more important benefit will be the strengthening of our relationships with each of the players, paving the way for more co-investments.

Business is about relationships with people, and trust is critical.

On a more personal note, I have been delighted to find that in the wonderful business of investing in inspiring startups daring to change the world and make it better, strong adherence to the highest ethical standards is highly valued.

And this has real currency in building relationships with our customers, our investors and entrepreneurs.

Gautam Mishra

Inkl chief executive officer

