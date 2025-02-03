If you like this article, share it with your friends.

Small businesses across North Queensland have had a devastating start to the year. Here’s what we know so far about what support is available.

The disaster support available to businesses affected by flooding in North Queensland

Small and medium business owners across North Queensland have had a stormy and devastating start to the year, with many homes and businesses already lost to the heavy rainfall and flood waters currently taking their toll on the region.

Residents living in the Cairns, Townsville, Burdekin, Cassowary Coast, Hinchinbrook and Palm Island local government areas have been left severely affected by the rain and flooding in recent days.

As a result, the Australian and Queensland governments have started rolling out disaster assistance and personal hardship payments to those residents through the jointly funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

On Sunday, Queensland Minister for Fire, Disaster Recovery and Volunteers Ann Leahy said the safety and recovery of north and Far North communities was the top priority.

“This major weather event is far from over, so we’re doing everything we can now to reduce impacts and alleviate hardship,” Minister Leahy said.

Minister Leahy said activating the DRFA allows the councils to recoup eligible costs for their response and recovery efforts to these storms.

“As well as personal hardship assistance, this includes funds to cover council counter disaster operations, road repairs, and the reconstruction of essential public assets,” the Minister said.

“This will make sure community safety is maintained and the rebuild after these events can progress efficiently and effectively.”

Queensland Small Business Commissioner Dominique Lamb confirmed in a LinkedIn post on Monday that disaster support had been activated for Northern Queensland communities.

“A big thank you to all of our emergency services personnel, volunteers and everyday people lending a hand,” she said in an earlier post.

SmartCompany has pulled together a list of the disaster support currently available to small businesses affected by the floods.

Business support

The Queensland Government has released a natural disaster business survey for business owners and primary producers who have been affected by the recent rainfall and flooding across North Queensland.

The confidential survey seeks to gather more information about how businesses have been affected by the flooding and identify what assistance is needed most at this time to help them get back on their feet and reopen their doors in the future.

Even if the premises of a business are not directly flooded, access and supply routes can be cut off during a flood.

When it comes to supporting a business before, during and after floods, business owners are advised by the Queensland Government to understand their flood risk, make a risk management plan that identifies risks to the business and ways to mitigate it, an incident response plan that includes an emergency plan and procedures for responding to a disaster and a business continuity plan to keep the business running during and after a disaster.

By law, business owners must also have an emergency plan for their business.

Agribusinesses can find support and tips for how to prepare their property for floods as well as looking after crops, pasture, animals and machinery on the Business Queensland website, while tourism businesses can also learn more about disaster support and assistance for their business from the Business Queensland website.

Business owners can find resources and prepare for natural disasters by regularly checking the Queensland Government official flood website, the Queensland disaster recovery support website, their local council’s website, or their council’s disaster dashboards,

They can also visit Get Ready Queensland or check out the Queensland Reconstruction Authority website.

During or following a natural disaster, small businesses should be wary of scams and dodgy traders.

Financial support and grants

As of Tuesday, February 4, 2025, disaster support has been activated for eligible residents who have been affected within the Cairns, Townsville, Burdekin, Cassowary Coast, Hinchinbrook and Palm Island local government areas.

Personal hardship financial assistance such as Emergency Hardship Assistance Grants, Essential Services Hardship Assistance, Essential Household Contents Grants and Structural Assistance Grants have been made available for affected residents and business owners should check to see if they are eligible.

While no grants or financial assistance have officially been announced for small business owners in Queensland, SmartCompany recommends business owners to keep checking the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority website to see if any low interest loans and grants have become available for small businesses.

Primary producers can visit Business Queensland for more information about natural disaster funding for agribusiness and not-for-profits can visit the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority website for more information on financial assistance.

The federal government may also offer disaster payments through Services Australia and tax and superannuation support through the Australian Taxation Office. Businesses should continue checking these websites in the coming days.

Other avenues to explore for small businesses following a natural disaster include whether a business is eligible for state land rent and hardship assistance or if the Queensland government can assist with tax and royalty obligations.

Legal Aid offers a ‘When disaster strikes – cyclones, storms and floods. A guide to getting your insurance claim paid’ guide that can offer information about insurance queries.

Employers should also browse through this Fair Work Ombudsman fact sheet on employment entitlements during natural disasters and emergencies.

So far, National Australia Bank has announced Disaster Relief Grants for eligible NAB customers, with Commonwealth Bank announcing it will provide emergency assistance. Small business owners should check with their banks to see if they will be offering any financial support.

Disaster and clean-up assistance

Some local councils offer flood waste removal or kerbside collection. Business owners should continue to check their local council website for more information about disaster clean-up assistance.

Mental health support

Business owners who are feeling stressed or overwhelmed and need support can access the below hotlines:

Community Recovery Lifeline Hotline: speak with a qualified disaster counsellor anytime on 1800 116 671

If you or someone you know is at risk of harm, call Lifeline now on 13 11 14.

You can also contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636; Headspace on 1800 650 890; or The Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.

