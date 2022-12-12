Dominique Lamb appointed next Queensland Small Business Commissioner

The former CEO of the National Retailers Association (NRA), Dominique Lamb, will next week start a new role as the next Small Business Commissioner in Queensland.

Lamb, who departed from the NRA in September before joining Airservices Australia as head of external communications, will take over from outgoing commissioner Maree Adshead.

Adshead served for two-and-a-half years as the sunshine state’s Small Business Commissioner, and previously as Queensland’s Small Business Champion.

During her tenure, the office of the Queensland Small Business Commissioner was made permanent, a change which took effect from May this year.

Adshead played a key role in supporting many Queensland small businesses during the recent flooding, including by developing a specific mental health support guide and launching a hardship appeal with GIVIT in May to help business owners “get back on track”.

Queensland Small Business Minister Di Farmer praised Adshead for leading the state “through two of the most difficult years” and said Queensland has “emerged with a stronger economy and business community as a result of her direct support to the business sector as a whole”.

“Maree Adshead is a passionate advocate for small business and she and her team have provided a strong voice for small businesses across Queensland, helping small business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as leading engagement with government at all levels to champion Queensland small business needs and issues,” she added in a statement.

Farmer said Lamb’s appointment followed a nationwide recruitment search.

“Dominique Lamb has extensive experience in leading change in complex environments and has been involved in significant engagement in the Queensland sector as an advocate for retail, particularly during the COVID 19 pandemic and the economic recovery period,” said Farmer.

Lamb’s appointment, which commences on December 23, means most of Australia’s small business commissioner posts will continue to be held by women.

She joins Lynda McAlary-Smith in Victoria, Nerissa Kilvert in South Australia, Chris Lamont in New South Wales and David Eaton in Western Australia as the country’s small business commissioners.