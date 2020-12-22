There’s something about those slow-paced summer days spent with a good book.

This holiday season, my reading list features fiction and cookbooks, and some small business inspiration too.

The number of books on my to-read pile will always far exceed the time I have to read them, but there’s nothing I enjoy more than visiting my local bookshop and being inspired to make a new purchase.

So, here’s six books I plan to spend time with these holidays.

Passion. Purpose. Profit by Fiona Killackey

Fiona Killackey is an experienced marketer and all-round small business guru, and I’m looking forward to continuing reading her first book, Passion. Purpose. Profit, which was published earlier this year.

The book is set out in 12 chapters, drawing on the wisdom Fiona’s shares with clients through her coaching business, My Daily Business Coach.

I love the case studies at the end of each chapter, through which I’m learning about how some of my favourite design business got started, and discovering a bunch of businesses for the first time too.

Beatrix Bakes by Natalie Paull

One small business owner who knows about turning a passion into a thriving business is Natalie Paull, who owns the famous Beatrix Bakes cake shop in North Melbourne.

Her cookbook is a bible for bakers, and I purchased a copy from one of my favourite independent bookshops at the start of the nationwide lockdown in March.

I’ve already made a number of the mouth-watering cakes already (pistachio and lemon curd layer cake one is a particular favourite), but with a little more time on my hands over the summer break, I plan to try some other recipes too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beatrixbakes (@beatrixbakes)

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

This memoir by the co-founder of Nike has been on my to-read list for a while now, and it comes highly recommended by family members.

Knight famously borrowed $50 to start what is now one of the most recognisable shoe companies in the world, and this book sheds light on how he did it.

Honeybee by Craig Silvey

Having worked in the local book industry for a number of years, I always find myself gravitating towards new Australian fiction.

Craig Silvey is the author of the bestselling novel Jasper Jones and I’m eager to read his latest work.

When Life is Not Peachy by Pip Lincolne

We’ve learnt much about what it means to be resilient this year, but there’s always room for thoughtful and practical advice to help us through difficult times, which is what Pip Lincolne offers in her latest book When Life is Not Peachy.

I’ve long followed Pip on Instagram and enjoyed her writing via her blog, Meet Me at Mike’s, and this book sounds like a great one to have on hand.

The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante

I loved Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels and so I’m hoping to find a copy of her latest novel, The Lying Life of Adults under the Christmas tree this year.

Set in Naples like many of her other stories, this book spans four years in the life of teenager Giovanna, who is searching for the truth about her aunt.