Explained: The disaster support available to SMEs affected by flooding in NSW and Queensland

The Bureau of Meteorology has declared a third La Niña is officially underway across Australia, with small businesses in New South Wales and Queensland bracing for even more rain, flooding and thunderstorms this week.

While no government grants or disaster assistance payments have been officially announced for NSW or Queensland yet, there are still resources and support available for businesses facing or already affected by a natural disaster.

NSW and southern Queensland have already faced an abundance of heavy rainfall and flooding over the weekend with the number of flood warnings for NSW rising from 63 to 105 as of Monday morning.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said over the weekend that flash flooding was expected, particularly in the western regions.

“The best thing that we can do, as a state and as a people, is to continue to follow those instructions, be careful on the roads, don’t drive through floodwaters and just be aware of the challenging circumstances that are in front of us,” he said.

Parts of southern Queensland are also preparing for even more rain this week after already facing flooding, with flood warnings issued for more than five rivers in the state.

A spokesperson from the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training said the Queensland government stands ready to support communities that may be affected by disaster events in the coming months.

“Queensland has well established and mature disaster recovery arrangements, and is a nation leader in building resilience to disaster events,” they said.

“In response to the 2021-22 disaster season, more than $38 million in grants of up to $50,000 have been distributed to date, to almost 2500 impacted small businesses.”

Here’s what we know so far:

What support is available for small businesses

NSW

In NSW, small business owners can keep checking in with their local council and the NSW government website for regular updates on flooding and natural disasters. Evacuation centres can be found on the recovery map.

NSW business owners can find any vital SES flood warnings happening across the state and stay up-to-date on current warning statuses on the SES HazardWatch website.

Business support

Business owners can contact the NSW Government Business Concierge service by registering here, should they need tailored and ongoing help for businesses that have been affected by floods and storms.

Eligible businesses can get advice from a Business Connect advisor on the next steps and how to work out priorities if their business has been affected by a natural disaster. Businesses can register here.

For guidance on rebuilding a business or advice following a flood or natural disaster, business owners can find the full details here.

Financial support

There is help available out there for businesses from the Australian Taxation Office and other financial institutions, including access to financial counselling services and information about payment extensions, fee waivers, refunds and concessions.

NSW businesses can also learn how to lodge insurance claims, with details available on the Service NSW website.

Disaster and clean up assistance

Businesses going through a natural disaster are encouraged to pay attention to traffic and road closures, which can be found on the Transport NSW website.

Businesses are also entitled to a free replacement of eligible licenses, certificates and permits that have been lost or destroyed during floods.

There are certain protocols and advice surrounding the clean-up and management of waste removal after a natural disaster. Business owners can get guidance from their local council or find more information here.

Mental health support

There is also help and support available for small business owners who are finding it hard to cope during or in the wake of a natural disaster.

Grants

While no grants have been announced yet, eligible business owners in flood affected parts of NSW can keep track of any grants or disaster recovery packages that may become available via the following websites:

Queensland

Business support

Queensland small business owners can visit their local council website or the small business disaster hub for resources, learn how to prepare, respond, recover, communicate or download the hub’s app.

The Self Recovery App has also been launched to provide access to vital information about disasters and emergencies in Queensland.

The Get Ready Queensland website provides information on how to make sure your business is ready for natural disasters with a disaster plan that helps minimise financial damage and outlines continuity.

Financial support

Small businesses are also able to access financial counselling through the Small Business Financial Counselling Service (SBFCS) Southern Queensland. The service provides assistance to help small businesses respond financially to the damage and losses resulting from flooding.

Disaster and clean up assistance

Queensland business owners can use their local council’s disaster dashboard for information on cleaning and kerbside pickup. Business owners have also been warned to not return to their business premises until emergency services declare it safe to do so.

Mental health support

Business owners can access resources that are available for their mental health and wellbeing during flood events.

Grants

A spokesperson from the Queensland Department of Employment, Small Business and Training has confirmed a range of grants and loans are available to support small business following natural disasters. This includes low interest loans of up to $250,000 to help affected small businesses get operations back up and running quickly, and Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants to assist directly affected small businesses with the costs of cleaning up.

More information on disaster assistance grants and how to apply can be found on the Queensland Reconstruction Authority’s website at www.qra.qld.gov.au.

The Queensland Government is also rolling out a Small Business Wellness package to engage six Small Business Wellness Coaches to help those businesses hardest hit by the pandemic and the recent floods.

Other grant websites to keep an eye on include: