Hardware giant Bunnings has acquired the 61-year-old family-run tile and bathroomware franchise Beaumont Tiles.

In a statement on Thursday, Bunnings announced it was “pleased” to enter an agreement to buy the tile retailer, noting the acquisition depends on regulatory approval.

Beaumont Tiles is Australia’s largest tile retailer, with 115 outlets distributing across Australia as part of its network of franchises.

If the acquisition gets a green light from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the tile franchise will remain “separate and distinct” to Bunnings.

Bob Beaumont, executive chair of Beaumont Tiles, said he was happy to have found an Australian company that could take over the business “in a way which would look after staff, franchisees, the culture and its future”.

“After 53 years dedicated to a business that my dad started in South Australia, it’s time to retire,” Beaumont said.

“I knew that it would never be an easy thing to do, and it’s been a tough decision, but the board and I recognised the need for us to make way for a younger team,” he said.

Beaumont said his family had signed a contract to sell the business to Bunnings because they trust that the Australian hardware company would look after the “extended Beaumont family including our franchisees and our teams”.

Announcing the move, Mike Schneider, Bunnings managing director, said Beaumont Tiles is “a well-run business” with “a proud family history”.

Schneider said Beaumont Tiles would remain separate from Bunnings, in the same way that Adelaide Tools — which was acquired by Bunnings in April 2020 — has remained distinct.

“The acquisition represents an opportunity to build on the success of the Beaumont Tiles business and invest in its future growth,” he said.

“Beaumont Tiles has a strong management team in place and operates in a large, competitive category that has the opportunity for strong growth.”

Bunnings is the largest retailer of home and lifestyle products in Australia and New Zealand, and a major supplier to project builders, tradespeople and the housing industry.

At the end of December, there were 276 warehouses, 70 smaller format stores and 30 trade centres in the Bunnings network, employing over 50,000 team members.

SmartCompany has contacted Bunnings and Beaumont Tiles for comment.