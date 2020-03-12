Entrepreneurship needs feminism: Why is it important we keep talking about gender inequality?

Why is it important we keep talking about gender inequality?

Is it because industries targetting women are often dominated by men at the executive level?

Is it because many of the apps and technology we use every day were designed by men?

Is it because a business world free of gender bias is one where everyone can truly shine?

Is it so everyone can feel comfortable and confident when they enter a room?

Or is it simply because it is the right thing to do?

We asked some of the best business minds in Melbourne why we need to keep talking about gender bias and inequality. Because entrepreneurship needs feminism.

Featuring: