Sober Par-Tea: Malaysia gets a taste of Australia’s finest non-alcoholic beverages at exclusive trade event

Some of Australia’s leading non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirit producers have had a chance to present their products at an exclusive invitation-only event in Kuala Lumpur as part of a new promotional program launched by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).

Australian brands from New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland showcased their products at a “Sober Par-Tea” in the Malaysian capital this month, with specially curated drinks and mixers available for tasting by Malaysia’s beverage importers, distributors, and representatives of the local hotel, restaurant and catering sector.

Fast-growing non-alcoholic drinks brand Naked Life was featured alongside Lyre’s, Sobah Beverages, Brunswick Aces, Little Ripples and Polka. They were joined by Calm & Stormy, Seadrift Distillery, Fourth Wave Wine, Plus & Minues, Australian Tea Masters Association and Pure Vision Wines.

With consumers looking for a similar taste experience to traditional drinks but without the alcohol content, the zero and low-alcohol segments have experienced strong growth in recent years and Australian businesses are at the forefront of innovation in the non-alcoholic beverages segment, with beer and cider categories being the most popular.

According to IWSR drinks market analysis, volumes of no-alcohol beer and cider, wines, spirits and ready-to-drink (RTDs) increased by approximately 60% in the Australian market in 2022.

Naked Life founder David Andrew told SmartCompany that working with Austrade means his business can open new channels and markets, while also promoting high-quality Australian products and growing the ‘NoLo’ sector overall.

“We’re excited to be working closely with Austrade on this showcase as part of a range of international projects, presenting Australia’s favourite non-alcoholic cocktail range to the world,” he says.

“The global market is growing so quickly and Australia has some of the best products by utilising some of our great local ingredients blended with incredible international influences that our multicultural society provides.

“What we’ve seen is that people and the market’s speed to adapt to NoLo consumption is the ready availability of great tasting, convenient products and a reason to sample or trial them.”

Along with Singapore, Malaysia represents a key market for Australian food and beverages in Southeast Asia.

First Nations-owned and a specialty craft brewer, Burleigh-based Sobah Beverages, uses native Australian ingredients such as Finger Lime, Pepper Berry and Davidson plum to create its high-quality non-alcoholic beverages.

Luke Cooper, head brewer for Sobah Beverages, said the company is immensely proud of the quality of its non-alcoholic beers and its commitment to enhancing and championing First Nations culture.

“Our beers have been really well-received in the Australian market as there is no difference in the brewing process, but we found a yeast that allows production at non-alcoholic levels,” he explained in a statement.

“The opportunity to work with Australian native ingredients, innovate and market new and exciting flavours to overseas consumers is really exciting.”

Kuala Lumpur trade and investment commissioner Melanie Harris said the event received strong support from Australian brands but also local importers, with companies and businesses acutely aware of the increasing demand amongst consumers for non-alcoholic drink options.

“There is a need to get ahead of the growth to position new and innovative products in the market,” she said in the same statement.

“Despite our high-quality products, good branding and positive reputation in the market, we are not without competitors and this event serves to provide a platform to really launch a line of new beverage products in Malaysia and other ASEAN markets.”