The Victorian government is spending $4.7 million on a trade program in a bid to help exporters affected by disruptions to global supply chains.

The Global Victoria Trade Alliance will funnel the funding to 29 international chambers of commerce, peak industry bodies and business associations to help them deliver a range of events, from virtual trade missions to training and networking sessions.

Under the program, the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AmCham) is set to receive $100,000.

Adam Serry, AmCham general manager, says the funding from Global Victoria will be used to deliver a series of events aimed at boosting exports to the US.

“The program is a five-part series of networking and Information sessions which will assist Victorian exporters in understanding the American market a bit better,” Serry tells SmartCompany.

AmCham’s information sessions cover logistics solutions, raising capital for the US market, and case studies with other successful Australian exporters.

Despite the pandemic delaying the events, AmCham is committed to having in-person sessions from November.

“[The program] will be done on a face-to-face basis because it’s based on networking and connectivity. We think it’s important to make that collegiate network,” Serry says.

The Victorian Government’s initiative is part of a broader $15.7 million recovery package announced late last year that aims to support Victoria’s exporting activities which contribute more than $45 billion annually to the state’s economy.

The trade missions are designed to assist exporters to update their business models and supply chain operations so they can better respond to disruptions to global supply chains.

Announcing the program on Tuesday, trade minister Martin Pakula said Victorian businesses have shown “resilience and innovation” throughout the pandemic and the new alliance will ensure they can continue exporting.

“A strong export sector means jobs for Victorians across a massive range of businesses and industries, from farms and regional centres to Melbourne’s suburbs and CBD,” Pakula said.