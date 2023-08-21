Instagram Subscriptions: How businesses can leverage the app’s latest offering

A new feature has been introduced to the world of Instagram and it could very well be the next big thing to help grow your business. Introducing “Instagram Subscriptions”, a subscription-based platform within the app that allows you to charge a fee for your audience to access exclusive content from you.

To be eligible you will need to have a professional account with over 10k followers. You can then choose how much you’d like to charge for subscriptions, with fees starting from as low as $0.99 and the highest being capped at $99.99 per month.

This new feature enables businesses to offer subscriber-only reels, stories, lives, posts, broadcast channels, badges and social channels to their most dedicated followers on a regular basis. Creating a stronger sense of community and providing subscribers with a deeper, more personalised connection to their favourite brands, celebrities and internet personalities.

So, how can your brand use Instagram Subscriptions to facilitate growth?

Service providers

For service-based businesses, Instagram Subscriptions presents a unique opportunity to offer an “added-value” service to loyal customers, such as:

Exclusive tutorials and tips: Businesses can provide subscribers with tailored tutorials, tips, and advice that go beyond their regular content, helping them achieve better results and driving subscription sign-ups.

Workshops and masterclasses: Industry professionals and online educators can host exclusive workshops and masterclasses for their subscribers, delving into advanced strategies, industry trends, and actionable insights.

Personalised resources: Advisors such as accountants or legal experts can provide personalised resources such as financial planning templates, legal guides, and tax-saving tips, tailored to the unique needs of their subscribers.

Virtual consultations: Therapists, coaches, and consultants can host private Q&A sessions or virtual consultations fostering a more personalised and interactive relationship.

E-commerce

E-commerce brands can leverage Instagram Subscriptions to provide a VIP shopping experience and drive brand loyalty through:

Early access and exclusive discounts: Fashion brands and online retailers can grant subscribers early access to new product releases, limited-edition items, and exclusive discounts, incentivising repeat purchases.

Subscription-exclusive bundles: E-commerce businesses can curate subscription-exclusive product bundles or subscription boxes, featuring a combination of popular items, limited editions, and surprise goodies, enticing subscribers to stay engaged and excited about their monthly deliveries.



Create devoted communities: Brands can go beyond traditional product offerings and create devoted communities centred around their niche. For instance, an activewear brand with a focus on yoga-inspired clothing could leverage subscriptions to curate an exclusive virtual yoga retreat experience. Subscribers would gain access to monthly online yoga retreats, fostering a sense of belonging and connection. This unique approach not only aligns with the brand’s niche but also establishes a dedicated community that extends beyond just a product, ultimately driving business growth through a loyal and engaged customer base.

Behind-the-scenes content: E-commerce businesses can showcase behind-the-scenes processes, product development, and sneak peeks into upcoming collections, making subscribers feel like insiders.

By tailoring strategies to your specific industry and target audience, service providers, educators, and e-commerce brands can effectively leverage Instagram Subscriptions to offer unique value, foster a sense of community, and ultimately fuel business growth. As this feature continues to evolve, businesses that embrace Instagram Subscriptions early on are more inclined to have a competitive edge.

So, how will you choose to leverage your growth and strengthen your connection with your audience?

Madelene Ragno is the owner and director of Made Creative Co.