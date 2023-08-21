Instagram Subscriptions: How businesses can leverage the app’s latest offering

A new feature has been introduced to the world of Instagram and it could very well be the next big thing to help grow your business. Introducing “Instagram Subscriptions”, a subscription-based platform within the app that allows you to charge a fee for your audience to access exclusive content from you.
To be eligible you will need to have a professional account with over 10k followers. You can then choose how much you’d like to charge for subscriptions, with fees starting from as low as $0.99 and the highest being capped at $99.99 per month.
This new feature enables businesses to offer subscriber-only reels, stories, lives, posts, broadcast channels, badges and social channels to their most dedicated followers on a regular basis. Creating a stronger sense of community and providing subscribers with a deeper, more personalised connection to their favourite brands, celebrities and internet personalities.
So, how can your brand use Instagram Subscriptions to facilitate growth?
Get daily business news.
The latest stories, funding information, and expert advice. Free to sign up.
Service providers
For service-based businesses, Instagram Subscriptions presents a unique opportunity to offer an “added-value” service to loyal customers, such as:
Exclusive tutorials and tips: Businesses can provide subscribers with tailored tutorials, tips, and advice that go beyond their regular content, helping them achieve better results and driving subscription sign-ups.
Workshops and masterclasses: Industry professionals and online educators can host exclusive workshops and masterclasses for their subscribers, delving into advanced strategies, industry trends, and actionable insights.
Personalised resources: Advisors such as accountants or legal experts can provide personalised resources such as financial planning templates, legal guides, and tax-saving tips, tailored to the unique needs of their subscribers.
Virtual consultations: Therapists, coaches, and consultants can host private Q&A sessions or virtual consultations fostering a more personalised and interactive relationship.
E-commerce
E-commerce brands can leverage Instagram Subscriptions to provide a VIP shopping experience and drive brand loyalty through:
Early access and exclusive discounts: Fashion brands and online retailers can grant subscribers early access to new product releases, limited-edition items, and exclusive discounts, incentivising repeat purchases.
Subscription-exclusive bundles: E-commerce businesses can curate subscription-exclusive product bundles or subscription boxes, featuring a combination of popular items, limited editions, and surprise goodies, enticing subscribers to stay engaged and excited about their monthly deliveries.
Create devoted communities: Brands can go beyond traditional product offerings and create devoted communities centred around their niche. For instance, an activewear brand with a focus on yoga-inspired clothing could leverage subscriptions to curate an exclusive virtual yoga retreat experience. Subscribers would gain access to monthly online yoga retreats, fostering a sense of belonging and connection. This unique approach not only aligns with the brand’s niche but also establishes a dedicated community that extends beyond just a product, ultimately driving business growth through a loyal and engaged customer base.
Behind-the-scenes content: E-commerce businesses can showcase behind-the-scenes processes, product development, and sneak peeks into upcoming collections, making subscribers feel like insiders.
By tailoring strategies to your specific industry and target audience, service providers, educators, and e-commerce brands can effectively leverage Instagram Subscriptions to offer unique value, foster a sense of community, and ultimately fuel business growth. As this feature continues to evolve, businesses that embrace Instagram Subscriptions early on are more inclined to have a competitive edge.
So, how will you choose to leverage your growth and strengthen your connection with your audience?
Madelene Ragno is the owner and director of Made Creative Co.
COMMENTS