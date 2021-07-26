Like him or loathe him, shock jock Kyle Sandilands latest “Get Vaxxed Baby” rap video (yes a remix of Vanilla Ice‘s song “Ice Ice Baby”) has received overwhelming popularity and support — even gaining the tick of approval from ScoMo himself.

Sandilands — with his daggy dance moves and funny facial expressions — opens the song rapping “Alright stop, vaccinate and listen. We are back with a brand-new injection. Someone, grabbed a hold of you tightly rolled up your sleeves, daily or nightly.”

You can’t help but smile when watching it, and maybe that’s the marketing magic right there — a simple, yet humorous jiggle, that’s relatable and uplifting while still being effective in delivering the seriousness of the message.

Is this what Australians needed, versus the government’s latest scare campaign which has been compared to the infamous 1980’s Grim Reaper campaign?

So why has Sandilands’ one minute budget rap video gained so much traction and what can you learn as a SME?

To grab attention you need to zag when others zig

The best brands dance on the edge. They take risks and follow their own lead. In a sea of sameness, it’s the daring that get noticed.

Stay on brand

Know your brand’s difference and values, and truly own these across your marketing. The Kyle & Jackie O Show (which is Australia’s biggest radio show) is notorious for pushing the boundaries, and Sandilands’ latest pro-vaccine rap song fits the brand like a glove.

Become customer obsessed

Having a customer-first approach to running a business means customers are at the center of everything a business does.

But this can’t be achieved without deeply understanding your ideal customers. Although you can’t always please everyone, Sandilands’ rap song hit the mark with what the radio show’s audience love to see.

The power of relatability and humour

The true power of Sandilands’ rap video is its light humour and relatability. Everybody loves a good fun jingle and in the current ‘gloom and doom’ climate, Australians are craving this type of content.

In a sea of seriousness and fear-based campaigns from the government (which most can’t relate to), Sandilands’ daggy dance moves and remixed lyrics of a popular 90s rap song has been a breath of fresh air for Australians.