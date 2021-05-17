A warehouse operator pushing out over 100,000 parcels a day across Sydney and Melbourne and working with online platforms such as eBay has been targeted by the Fair Work Ombudsman for underpaying 30 migrant workers.
Winit Australia, a Hong Kong-based business operating fulfilment centres across Australia, the US, UK, China and Europe, allegedly underpaid 30 Sydney-based workers by more than $360,000 between July 2017 and June 2018.
Workers regularly worked up to 60 to 70 hour weeks, but weren’t paid penalty or overtime entitlements, and failed to receive work entitlements such as meal breaks and shift allowances.
And, once the matter had been identified and settlement offers were made to employees, the FWO alleges the business reduced shifts for at least two workers who refused the settlement.
Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said she would be pushing for the maximum possible penalty of $630,000 per breach.
“Employers are on notice that the Fair Work Ombudsman will enforce the Protecting Vulnerable Workers laws to ensure any individuals or companies who allegedly commit serious contraventions are held to account,” Parker said.
“All workers in Australia have the same rights, regardless of nationality and visa status.”
According to the FWO, all staff have now been repaid in full.
SmartCompany has contacted Winit Australia for comment.
This article was first published by Inside Retail.
COMMENTS