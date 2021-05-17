And, once the matter had been identified and settlement offers were made to employees, the FWO alleges the business reduced shifts for at least two workers who refused the settlement.

Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said she would be pushing for the maximum possible penalty of $630,000 per breach.

“Employers are on notice that the Fair Work Ombudsman will enforce the Protecting Vulnerable Workers laws to ensure any individuals or companies who allegedly commit serious contraventions are held to account,” Parker said.

“All workers in Australia have the same rights, regardless of nationality and visa status.”

According to the FWO, all staff have now been repaid in full.

SmartCompany has contacted Winit Australia for comment.

This article was first published by Inside Retail.