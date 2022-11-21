Pro bono legal support on offer for flood-affected NSW businesses

Ten New South Wales law firms will provide pro bono support to victims of the region’s floods, with more help on the horizon for flood-affected small businesses.

The commitment by the firms to provide free legal help on a range of disaster-related issues is in addition to the assistance offered by members of the Law Society’s Pro Bono Scheme through the Disaster Response Legal Service coordinated by Legal Aid NSW.

Firms participating in this initiative are Blackwell Short Lawyers, Cheney Suthers Lawyers, LS Legal, NGT Lawyers and Toby Tancred Solicitor located in Orange.

Others are Hughes & Co and Kneebone & Associates Solicitors in Forbes, Kenny Spring Solicitors in Bathurst, Moore & Co Solicitors in Condobolin and Rebecca Scott Legal in Blayney.

President of the Law Society of NSW Joanne van der Plaat says pro bono work by lawyers for people in crisis is consistent with the finest traditions of the legal profession.

“I’m awestruck, but not surprised by the willingness of our members who themselves may be flood affected, to come to the aid of locals who need urgent legal help. This offer of help follows our members’ pro bono efforts following the floods in Lismore earlier this year and in the wake of the catastrophic bushfires in late 2019,” van der Plaat said.

President of the Central West Law Society Dannielle Ford says the devastation left by floods can also leave insurance, tenancy and finance problems that can evolve into serious and complex legal issues.

“Residents of flood-affected areas are still in survival mode, cleaning up and assessing what’s left of their homes and property. Legal problems may not emerge for weeks or even months after the disaster, but when they do, many lawyers are prepared to pitch in to help,” Ford said.

“I’m proud to stand alongside fellow lawyers to provide pro bono assistance to those impacted by the floods with insurance claims, negotiation for rent relief or abatement and negotiation of terms with lenders. These firms are providing a great example to others in the region and across NSW to engage in providing free legal help.”

Business owners are advised to keep checking in with their local councils for grants, however, businesses may also be eligible for the below grants.

Government grants

Those who have lost income as a direct result of the current and ongoing NSW floods from 14 September through to November 2022 may be eligible for the NSW Government Disaster Recovery Allowance, while businesses can apply for disaster relief grants and loans.

The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment AGDRP is also providing one-off financial assistance to eligible Australians adversely affected by the floods in NSW.

Bank grants

Westpac announced in October that it will provide emergency support for customers and business customers impacted by flooding in NSW.

National Australia Bank has also extended the availability for $1000 grants until November 22, to assist customers severely affected by flooding in officially declared disaster areas of NSW. This includes business and agriculture customers.

Eligible business customers and individuals can access the Commonwealth Bank’s Emergency Assistance after the bank announced that it was providing assistance to flood-affected areas across Australia’s east coast.

Business and personal customers can enquire about ANZ’s Disaster Relief Package, which may include waiving fees for restructuring business loans and short-term payment relief.

ATO

Assistance for those affected by flooding over September and October 2022 can access a range of support options from the ATO, which includes payment plans or extra time to lodge tax returns.