Australians are being encouraged to show their local hairdresser some love next week, as the end draws near on a challenging year for the industry.

The inaugural Love your Hairdresser day will take place on Tuesday, November 10, putting a spotlight on thousands of hairdressers and barbers across the country.

Organised by the Australian Hairdressing Council (AHC), the day will be about customers showing their appreciation for their local salons, and for the owners of those salons to show their appreciation for their employees too.

Salons can download a range of social media tiles, templates and gifs from the AHC website to use across their own accounts, with the AHC asking salons and their customers to use the hashtags #loveyourhairdresserday and #sharethelove.

Customers are also being asked to send messages to their favourite salons, leave reviews for them online, recommend them to family and friends, or even buy a gift voucher from the business.

The concept of designating a yearly occasion to celebrate businesses within an industry has proved successful in the book industry, with the annual Love Your Bookshop Day encouraging shoppers to support local bookshops each year since 2010.

The hairdressing industry has been at the forefront of the challenges thrown up by coronavirus lockdowns across the country this year.

While salons were able to remain open when the country went into lockdown in March, initial time limits placed on appointments caused frustration in the industry, amid ongoing concerns about health and safety.

Salons in Melbourne were then closed in early-August when a second wave hit Victoria, before reopening again last month to thousands of people on their waitlists.

But speaking to SmartCompany this morning, AHC chief executive Sandy Chong says Tuesday’s celebrations go beyond simply supporting businesses that have had a tough year.

“We wanted to acknowledge how hairdressers around Australia have helped so many people during this difficult time — and give some love back to them,” says Chong, who also owns Suki Hairdressing in Newcastle.

“The hairdresser is a place where people go to escape and feel good.”

“Visiting a salon is good for a person’s self-esteem and mental health. Everyone feels better after a haircut.”

The AHC represents more than 1,000 hairdressing operators, as well as registered training organisations, service providers and suppliers.

More information about Love Your Hairdresser Day is available from the AHC’s Facebook page.