Our most-read SmartCompany Plus stories of 2022

If you’re an occasional SmartCompany reader you may not know that we have a premium subscription offering, Plus, which provides in-depth analyses of some of Australia’s fastest growing companies, with tactics and strategies you can implement right now. Check it out here.

We have some exciting changes planned for Plus next year, but in the meantime, here’s our most read stories of 2022 to whet your appetite.

The Most-Read SmartCompany Plus stories of 2022

1. The ATO has put professional business owners on notice. Here’s what you need to know

2. My biggest mistake: Kim Teo, co-founder of Mr Yum

3. Act now: Everything business owners need to know about the new mandatory Director IDs

4. Inside venture capital: How do investors make their decisions?

5. How a data-pivot helped My Muscle Chef grow from $27 million in revenue to $200 million

6. How to monitor staff in a hybrid work environment, without breaking down trust

7. Why former Twitter exec Aliza Knox says we need to retire the term ‘work-life balance’

8. Behind Adore Beauty’s loyalty program helping drive $113.1 million revenue in just six months

9. My biggest mistake: Angus McDonald, CEO of Barbeques Galore

10. Jaimie Fuller on the lessons he’s using to grow new sportstech company, eo