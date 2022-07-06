Nerissa Kilvert appointed as SA Small Business Commissioner

Nerissa Kilvert will serve as South Australia’s Small Business Commissioner for the next three years, after acting in the role for the past nine months.

Kilvert took on the commissioner’s role in September 2021, following the departure of John Chapman, and came to the office with experience working as a solicitor and barrister, as well as previously leading the regulatory services section of Consumer and Business Services within the SA Attorney-General’s department.

Kilvert’s appointment was announced by Minister for Small and Family Business Andrea Michaels on Wednesday, to coincide with the launch of the state government’s latest campaign to encourage community support for small businesses.

“Nerissa Kilvert has already been doing a great job acting in this role for the past nine months and I know she will continue to be a brilliant Small Business Commissioner,” Michaels said in a statement.

Most Australian states and territories have independent small business commissioners, who are tasked with helping small businesses in their regions resolve dispute resolution and advising governments on how policies and services can be improved.

The commissioner’s office in South Australia was first established in 2012 and Michaels said Kilvert has already set a “strong strategic direction for the office”.

Members of the small business community congratulated Kilvert on her appointment on Wednesday afternoon, including Adelaide Business Hub CEO Lyn Hay and Australian Taxation Officer deputy commissioner for small business Deborah Jenkins.

Congratulations to Nerissa Kilvert on her appointment as #SmallBiz Commissioner in #SouthAustralia 💐👏 We’re looking forward to continuing our work together & supporting the business community! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lvPyShEqs9 — Deborah Jenkins (@ATOSmallbizExec) July 6, 2022

Kilvert’s appointment follows the appointment of Lynda McAlary-Smith as Victoria’s Small Business Commissioner in August 2021, and the decision by the Queensland government to make permanent the role of the Queensland Small Business Commissioner, also in August 2021. That role is held by Maree Adshead.