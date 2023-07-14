Odd Spots: A $92k emoji, robotaxi wars and the nonagenarian who has never had a day off work

As a SmartCompany regular you know we exist to serve Australian SMEs and entrepreneurs, so most of our coverage is focused within the borders of this fantastic continent.

Obviously we’re pretty obsessive about the world of business and work globally, bringing you news of relevant developments wherever possible.

Sadly we can’t cover everything, and in particular the quirky stuff often – regretfully but necessarily – gets put to one side while we focus on the news that matters most.

So instead, here’s a wrap of all the fun stuff we spotted this week. If you like it, we’ll do this every week. And of course, if you spot funny/quirky/stuff we’d love you to share with us (email news@smartcompany.com.au).

If anyone reading has long memories, the name for this wrap is a nod to the classic odd spot that used to run on the front page of The Age, we think until sometime in the nineties.

Anyway, here’s some things that tickled our fancy this week…

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asking for followers

The most bullish sign yet that the Twitter-crushing Threads is going to work out?

Burger King’s new burger has no burger (just 20 pieces of cheese)

Yes, really. Over the weekend TikTokers in Thailand started sharing a “real cheeseburger”, just a bun and 20 slices of cheese. Amazing – or horrific — depending on how much you like processed cheese – this is not a joke, as Burger King Thailand confirmed on Facebook.

IKEA’s Plant-Based Hot Dog

Another day, another food launch. No visit to Ikea is complete without a $1 hot dog, but… they’re a bit basic right? So we’re very excited to try their new plant-based dog, made with rice protein, onion, apple, salt, pepper, and promising “a hint of smokiness… to mimic the classic sausage flavours customers know and love”.

Judge orders Canadian farmer to pay $92k over thumbs-up emoji

A Canadian farmer has been forced to pay for a breach of contract after using a thumbs-up emoji in a text to signal he had confirmed a contract to buy flax. The price rocketed from $25 to $61 a bushel by delivery and the farmer tried to claim the emoji didn’t agree acceptance of the contract. The judge disagreed. Time to rethink your emoji game!

Let the horses of Iceland reply to your emails while you are on vacation. (Seriously)

Our favourite story this week comes via our production editor Mrinaal, who spotted that Visit Iceland has come up with the most original out-of-office response of all time, written by a horse!

Activist group fights guerrilla war against robotaxis in California

A latter-day Monkey Wrench Gang has been causing chaos in San Francisco, disabling Waymo and Cruise robot taxis by placing traffic cones on their hoods. The Safe Street Rebels are trying to prevent driverless taxi drivers from taking over their streets. Taxi drivers in disguise we wonder?

Shopify tries to reduce pointless meetings with a ‘cost calculator’

How much does an internal Zoom call cost your company? As part of an ongoing drive to reduce unnecessary meetings, Shopify’s calendar tool averages compensation data across roles and disciplines, along with meet length and attendee count, to put a price tag on every meeting.

The truth behind Maybelline’s viral marketing campaign

The beauty company came up with a smart interactive mascara marketing campaign involving giant lashes and London tubes and buses that went off on TikTok. Only problem? The entire thing was created via CGI. Either way, it’s got everyone talking about Maybelline – including us!

TikTokers flies to Ogilvy internship because it’s cheaper than renting in the city

US intern Sophia Celentano went viral this week by sharing her en-route-to-the-office morning make-up routine. The twist? She commutes from Virginia to New Jersey because city rents are prohibitive. Certainly beats the early-morning Metro or Sydney Trains commute.

Workaholic nonagenarian retires after 74 years with the same company

Our hero of the week is 90-year-old Melba Mebane – who first started working at a Dillard’s in Texas in 1949 – and apparently never missed a day of work. WOW.