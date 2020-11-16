Free online program One Small Step launches to boost business owners’ digital skills

A new collaboration between industry and government designed to help small business owners boost their digital proficiency kicks off this Wednesday.

Created in response to the federal government’s Small Business Digital Taskforce, One Small Step will see online businesses from Adobe to Facebook deliver tailored content about digital transformation to SMEs.

Starting with a series of live broadcasts, each week from Wednesday, November 18 small business owners and operators will share their real-life experiences of using digital business tools.

The episodes will explore cyber safety, digital marketing and growing your business online, and put the spotlight on SMEs, such as Balance Internet, Fluffy Crunch, Hopperound, IQ Accountants, Jumbled and Global Ballooning.

Eight in 10 small business owners aged under 40 say they want to be more digitally proficient.

What’s more, 60% of small businesses say the main benefit of digital tools is access to more customers, and 63% say it saves time, according to a MYOB survey of 1050 SMEs.

Navii Digital, a startup conceived thanks to a federal government grant of $1.9 million, is driving the content behind the program.

Speaking with SmartCompany, Navii Digital founder Liz Ward says the program is designed to “cut through the overwhelm” and help businesses see what is possible by sharing real case studies.

“Small businesses tell us they need to see businesses like theirs, and the benefits and the costs associated with digital tools before they adopt them,” Ward says.

Ward says the free program will include a video series with interviews that showcase and explore businesses which have adopted more digital tools in their operations.

Catering to specific industries, from retail to construction, the videos will show how SMEs have rescued or improved their businesses during COVID-19 using digital technology, e-commerce models and social media marketing.

SME owners can also access practical guides and book a free consultation to work out what the next steps are when implementing new tools.

“It’s great content. I moderate a session with real small businesses, video interviewing them on how their business has improved or transformed by digital,” Ward says.

“They’re really current, real stories.”

The videos will be played live from this Wednesday on Navii.com.au and Facebook Australia.

“It’s an awesome collaboration for free to try to cut through the overwhelm that’s there and help people see what’s possible,” Ward says.

Ward says there has been a huge leap forward since COVID-19 started with consumers turning to online shopping.

“We’re never going to wind that back, so now there’s a greater appetite for businesses to keep up with the consumer.”