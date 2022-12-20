Twelve podcasts Aussie founders are listening to over the summer

We are mere days before Christmas, collectively clawing towards the metaphorical finish line through swathes of over-priced ribbon, cheap party drinks and half-eaten boxes of Cadbury Favourites. But once that out-of-office is aggressively set it’s time to unwind. Relax. Catch up on things that bring you joy. According to a lot of Aussie founders, this will include some cheeky podcast binging.

We spoke to a few of them, and this is what they’re recommending you get in your ear holes over the summer break.

Katie Macinante: Hello Peachiee

The podcasts I’ll be listening to over summer are:

Limited Supply: It has relevant topics on what’s currently happening across all areas of business. Great hosts who keep it super relevant and engaging;

You’re not your ROAS: Primarily marketing and attribution, but other areas as well. Asking questions that are not often asked on other podcasts, less fluff, more direct insights; and

The Diary Of A CEO: Mindset focused and really helpful in developing a more productive, leadership-focused mindset across a variety of areas.

Emily Martin: Dundies

For me, there is nothing better than hearing motivational stories to push me through the usually slow January season and kick-start smashing my new year goals and targets.

The production quality makes it feel like you’re watching a movie, but it weaves in non-fiction deep dives into the historical foundations of what we know today to be major companies. It’s an easy listen and easy to learn while not feeling like you’re ‘researching’.

Roseanne Healy: Swarmer

• The Twenty Minute VC

• The Startup Playbook

They’re podcasts that provide insights from successful founders with roadmaps on how to build global tech companies. They also include useful tips on how to develop/improve business skills.

Sarah O’Neill: Mys Tyler

I lived in the US for a long time, and it’s still a very important market for our business. Even if that weren’t the case, what happens in tech and startups in the US is relevant globally.

I listen to Daily Crunch most days, or will catch up on a week’s worth on the weekend. They are really short 3-5min daily recaps of what’s happening in this world, you hear all the top headlines about launches, layoffs, fundraising, valuations, and Elon Musk!!

They also have TechCrunch Equity which is a longer format deep dive into an area.

Melissa Miller: The Mintable

This is a boring (but honest) answer. I start every day with NPR’s 10-minute Daily News. I feel pretty time-poor as a founder but being up-to-date on the world around me is still important.

Lucy Lloyd, Mentorloop

A couple of comedians analysing famed serial killers. Turn off the news about vaccine hesitancy amid a global pandemic and tune into some nice murders. The early stuff is best… later there may in fact be a bit of filler.