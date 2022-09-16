Snub or security? Either way, Albo ditching Qantas for the Queen’s funeral speaks volumes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has chosen to fly privately to the Queen’s funeral despite a directive from the UK government to fly commercial, in what one expert described as another “blow” to Qantas after the national carrier’s year of turmoil.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flight departed Australia last night en route to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, with Albanese and his partner Jodie Hayden expected to touch down Friday morning local time.

But in documents obtained by Politico, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) communicated via official protocol that “where possible” foreign leaders should arrive in the UK on commercial flights as Heathrow will not be available for private ones.

Those leaders insisting on travelling by private jet should land in “less busy airports” around London, the FCDO added.

Upon informing the media of Albanese’s intention to fly private yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said Australian prime ministers did not use commercial flights because of security concerns.

“That has to be the paramount consideration here. And I might add that that’s not just a consideration from the point of view of the security of the Prime Minister, it’s also about the security of the public,” Marles told ABC’s Radio National.

It was not the same story across the ditch. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern left for the Queen’s funeral on a commercial flight on Thursday, according to the NZ Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Snub or not, crisis communication and reputation expert Sally Branson Dalwood says the “blows do not stop coming” for Qantas.

“It would have been a significant signal of support for the Prime Minister to travel on the red kangaroo when representing Australia,” says Branson Dalwood, who founded Sally Branson Consulting, tells SmartCompany.

“The Qantas brand has major reputational repair to do across all levels of stakeholders, and it would have been a solid show of support for the brand and the CEO.”

Although Branson Dalwood acknowledges Albanese’s decision would also allow him a more flexible schedule in addition to security reasons, it remains a “confusing” decision considering the UK government’s directive.

Particularly considering Albanese gave Qantas CEO Alan Joyce a lift to the Jobs and Skills Summit at Canberra House on the RAAF plane at the beginning of the month, she points out.

“[Joyce] was well looked after by the Royal Australian Airforce who are very diligent,” Albanese said at the time.

“There have been no lost bags on the Royal Australian Airforce ever,” the Prime Minister added, an apparent reference to the hordes of bags that went walkabout this year on flights home and abroad.

But much has happened since, Branson Dalwood says.

“There is a tipping point when no one wants to be associated or photographed in front of the brand,” Branson Dalwood said.

“The relationship [between Joyce and Albanese] was obviously strong enough then, but perhaps the barrage of complaints, a terrible 4Corners report, as well as attention on the CEO’s whopping salary package was that bridge too far,” Branson Dalwood said.

Joyce has come under intense scrutiny this month after receiving a $287,000 pay rise, bringing the CEO’s salary to $5,575,000, despite the airline narrowly dodging a 350-strong strike last Monday from third-party baggage handlers demanding a pay increase.

Dnata — which provides ground handling services for airlines including Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Etihad and Emirates — and the Transport Workers’ Union announced an eleventh-hour agreement that will see job security provisions and a 17% pay increase from Qantas over four years.

But the national airline remains in urgent negotiations with its in-house engineers, who began an in-principle strike action last week over what they say is Qantas’s unfair pay offer (1.2% per year increase for five years).

The industrial stoushes come after a tumultuous period for the airline. This week, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) launched an investigation into Qantas after the watchdog received a sea of complaints from customers about late or cancelled flights, lost baggage, holidays cut short, sleeping in airports, and missed events.

When it comes to Albanese making his decision to fly private, he may have been faced with Sophie’s choice, Branson Dalwood continues.

“What is the lesser of the two evils? To support and have photographs in front of a brand in danger, a brand that has raised the ire of so many ordinary Australians?” she asked.

“Or travel privately, at greater cost to the taxpayer, with all the connotations that come with ‘private jets’ for a PM with ‘everyman’ status, and an egalitarian philosophy?

“Sometimes what you choose not to do sends the strongest message.”