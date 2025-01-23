Food fight: Chalmers dismisses Dutton’s $20,000 business lunch plan, calls for costing

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton’s plan to make meal and entertainment expenses tax-deductible for small businesses is a “complete and utter farce”, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

Dutton on Sunday announced that if elected, his Coalition government would allow small businesses to claim $20,000 of tax deductions per year for staff and client entertainment, exempt from normal fringe benefits tax rules.

Billed by Dutton as a win for struggling hospitality businesses and a morale boost for employers, the proposal has earned the early support of groups like Restaurants & Catering Australia, the Australian Restaurant & Cafe Association, and COSBOA.

But the Coalition is yet to reveal the proposed cost of that policy, with Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor confirming the “modest cost” will be revealed closer to the next federal election, set to take place on or before May 17.

The policy, if enacted, would apply to businesses with an annual turnover of $10 million, last for an initial two years, and exclude spending on alcohol.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament House on Thursday, Chalmers criticised the Coalition for not releasing those figures sooner.

“After almost three years [in opposition], this is the best economic policy that they can come up with,” Chalmers said.

“It is a complete and utter farce, and that’s why it’s falling down all around them, and it’s why they won’t tell you how much it costs.

“It beggars belief that he is not producing the costings that he says he has for this policy. Why won’t they do that?”

The policy proposal will permit “long lunches for bosses” at the “expense of ordinary working people,” Chalmers added.

When announcing the plan, Dutton criticised Labor’s support for small business, calling the last term of government a “horrible period” for the sector.

Responding to the initial announcement, Minister for Small Business Julie Collins defended the government’s spending, saying it is “providing practical and targeted support that helps small businesses invest in and grow their business”.

The tax-deductible meal proposal arrives at a tough moment for hospitality businesses, as cost of living pressures convince many diners to stay home.

Data from credit reporting agency CreditorWatch shows businesses in the Food and Beverages Services sector are currently the worst off in terms of business failure rates, late payments, and Australian Taxation Office debt defaults of $100,000 or more.

While the meal deduction policy proposal has been roundly criticised by Labor, it was welcomed by Restaurants & Catering Association CEO Suresh Manickam.

With dropping patronage at many hospitality venues, the proposal could stimulate economic activity and create new employment opportunities in the sector, Manickam told SmartCompany.

