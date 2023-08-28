Hundreds of company directors and local business luminaries have shared their support for an Indigenous Australian Voice to Parliament, highlighting private sector enthusiasm for the constitutional amendment.

The Directors for the Voice campaign went live on Monday, sharing a message of support for the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the establishment of a permanent advisory body, or Voice, to Parliament.

“We the undersigned are directors from a wide range of organisations,” says a notice posted online.

“In our personal capacity, we proudly stand together with the majority of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in support of the establishment of a constitutionally enshrined Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

“With conviction, we believe it is time to ensure Australia’s Indigenous peoples are recognised and heard.”

The Australian Financial Review reports the Directors for the Voice campaign is organised by Ming Long, who serves as non-executive director of Telstra and IFM Investors, and Nora Scheinkestel, whose director duties cover both Westpac and Origin Energy.

Signatories include former Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell, Sendle co-founder James Chin Moody, and Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott, whose organisation has already backed the proposed amendment.

The move has drawn praise from the representatives of other major organisations to have already publicly supported the campaign.

“Thank you everyone who put their name to this statement,” said Tim Powell, public relations chief at ANZ, which noted its support last year.

“I hope the management of the companies and organisations you govern have heard the call and are equally busy in getting employees, suppliers and customers engaged in the Yes campaign in coming weeks.”

The Directors for the Voice campaign arrives before the announcement of a referendum date, which is expected to be revealed in the coming days.