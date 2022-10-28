John Durie: COSBOA elects new board members amid “critical time” for small business

COSBOA chair Matthew Addison won the support of members at Thursday’s annual meeting with supporters, including Digital Service Providers president Simon Foster, being elected to the board.

Potential renegade Richard Forbes from the Independent Food Distributors of Australia was not elected and Patrick Hutchinson from the Australian Meat Industry Council withdrew his nomination for the board at the last minute.

COSBOA meets again today for its annual strategy day in Canberra, which will set the agenda for the next year.

Addison said in a statement “this is a critical time in representing the interests of small businesses, especially in a post-COVID era where we have significant issues to address such as cyber security and digitalisation, migration, workforce shortages, VET and skills, and industrial relations reform”.

“COSBOA is privileged to have a board of extremely capable and knowledgeable leaders who together with our members, are representing a broad spectrum of industry sectors for the betterment of family and small business,” he added.

COSBOA is comprised of small business organisations and present board members Christine Pope, from the Australian Traditional-Medicine Society (ATMS) and David Gandolfo, from the Commercial & Asset Finance Brokers Association of Australia Ltd (CAFBA) were re-elected to the board.

Former Restaurant and Catering Association chief Wes Lambert was also re-appointed this time by virtue of his position on the Australian Foodservice Advocacy Body.

COSBOA rules say board members must serve as executives on the member association organisations.

The meeting comes as rival small business group, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), is flexing its muscles under new leader Andrew McKellar.

The Business Council of Australia, Ai Group and ACCI have issued joint statements expressing concern at some recent changes and COSBOA’s absence from the group of business organisations was noted in Canberra.

COSBOA’s memorandum of understanding with the Australian Council of Trade Unions ahead of last month’s Jobs Summit was welcomed by the federal government, but the peak body has since clarified its stance and noted its opposition to pattern bargaining.

In his statement after the Thursday annual meeting, Addison backed the group’s current leadership, saying COSBOA “has an outstanding group of experienced directors to lead the organisation and support Alexi Boyd, CEO, to advocate for small business”.

Boyd put COSBOA on the head table at the Jobs Summit, which she said was important in the battle by industry groups for both access and influence.

SmartCompany contacted both Matthew Addison and Alexi Boyd for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.