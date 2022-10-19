John Durie: New directors vie for COSBOA board positions as council looks to put union deal concern behind them

Two new directors are standing for election at next week’s annual meeting of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA), aiming to unify the small business group and boost its political skills.

The meeting in Canberra on Thursday, October 27, comes after concerns were raised last month in the wake of COSBOA’s perceived support for a wide-ranging industrial campaign from the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) at the federal government’s Jobs Summit.

The peak lobby group took the unprecedented step of releasing a statement of intent “clarifying” its industrial relations stance in the summit’s aftermath.

Membership concern was focused on a lack of consultation prior to the summit.

The people standing for election to the board include Australian Meat Industry Council’s Patrick Hutchinson and Independent Food Distributors Association’s Richard Forbes.

They will join existing board member David Gandolfo from the Asset Finance Brokers Association who is due for re-election.

Under COSBOA rules, one-third of directors automatically rotate every few years.

COSBOA chair Matthew Addison told SmartCompany the annual meeting is just part of the normal processes.

However, both Forbes and Hutchinson have previously expressed concerns about the Jobs Summit link with the ACTU and the lack of prior consultation.

Addison told SmartCompany membership of the council has increased from under 50 to 54 over the last year. The organisation is comprised of a range of small business groups, as well as associate members who are big businesses, including the NBN, Cisco and Mastercard.

The statement of intent said in part: “COSBOA does not: support the unionisation of small business; support compulsory sector-wide or industry bargaining, including compulsory multi-employer bargaining; support pattern bargaining; support any measure that enables or would make strike action more likely within an organisation, within a sector, across sectors or across groups of businesses.”

COSBOA chief executive Alexi Boyd is expected to be supported at next week’s annual meeting and the new board members instead aim to boost the group’s political and advocacy under a united front.

Jos de Bruin, a director of COSBOA and head of the Master Grocers Association told SmartCompany the Jobs Summit issues were well past the organisation.

Meanwhile, Boyd has stressed the importance of putting the small business voice on the national agenda.

The annual meeting will come just days after Tuesday’s federal budget, which will be closely watched for any support for small businesses.

In a statement, Boyd called for the government to act on red tape that is holding small businesses back.

“Many constraints on small business growth, innovation and viability stem from inadequate and/or inappropriate regulation. COSBOA recommends freeing up these choke points with new, improved, fit-for-purpose regulations with zero impact on the budget bottom line,” she said.



In particular, she called for backing for COSBOA’s recently announced Cyber Wardens program, along with its Future Female Entrepreneurs Program and broader changes, such as digital co-investment in skills and training, tax reform and investment in VET and skills.