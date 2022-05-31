Labor MP Julie Collins appointed Minister for Small Business in Anthony Albanese’s brand new cabinet

Veteran Labor MP Julie Collins has been appointed as the new Minister for Small Business, joining the ranks of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s brand new cabinet.

Albanese revealed the makeup of his frontbench Tuesday evening, one week after declaring federal election victory. The result: a frontbench with extensive experience, including cabinet credentials from the Labor government of Kevin Rudd.

Collins is among that number, having occupied the community services, indigenous employment and economic development, housing and homelessness, and status of women portfolios in the Rudd government.

The Member for Franklin will now oversee the Housing and Homelessness portfolios from within Albanese’s cabinet, along with the new addition of Small Business.

Those appointments are an “immense privilege”, Collins posted on social media after the ministry list was revealed.

Immense privilege to be named the Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness and the Minister for Small Business in the Albanese Labor Government. I know how critical these issues are to our nation’s future and look forward to getting to work straight away. — Julie Collins (@JulieCollinsMP) May 31, 2022

Collins takes over the portfolio from former minister for employment, workforce, skills, small and family business Stuart Robert.

Packaging the Small Business portfolio with the Housing and Homelessness ministries suggests a new pathway for SME issues within Albanese’s cabinet, as the small business remit is traditionally tied to skills and employment.

MP Tony Burke was appointed Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, after occupying the industrial relations portfolio from the shadow ministry.

MP Brendan O’Connor — who served as minister for small business in 2012, and in employment-focused portfolios during Labor’s recent years in opposition — was tapped to become Albanese’s Minister for Skills and Training.

MP Ed Husic was appointed Minister for Industry and Science, after more than a year of service as shadow minister for industry and innovation, and an earlier stint as shadow minister for the digital economy.

In opposition, Husic was recognised as a go-to parliamentary advocate for the Australian tech and startup sector.

Other key positions in Labor’s cabinet were foreshadowed last Monday, as Albanese’s swearing in coincided with the appointment of an interim ministry.

MP Jim Chalmers became federal Treasurer, after occupying the top economic role within Labor’s shadow ministry.

Chalmers is set to deliver Labor’s economic statement after Parliament returns on July 26, and Labor’s federal budget in October, paving over the 2022-23 economic plans laid by the Coalition in March.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles was appointed as the interim Minister for Employment, progressing from his former role as shadow minister for national reconstruction, employment, skills and small business.

Marles now occupies the Defence portfolio in Albanese’s finalised cabinet.

Senator Katy Gallagher was appointed the role of Minister for Finance and Minister for Women.

Her interim appointment as attorney-general has come to an end, with MP Mark Dreyfuss to occupy the role as Australia’s top legal officer.

Senator Penny Wong was also appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The full swearing in ceremony for Labor’s new cabinet commenced Wednesday morning.

The full rundown can be found below.

Cabinet

The Hon. Anthony Albanese MP: Prime Minister

The Hon. Richard Marles MP: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Defence

Senator the Hon. Penny Wong: Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Hon. Dr Jim Chalmers MP: Treasurer

Senator the Hon. Katy Gallagher: Minister for Finance, Minister for the Public Service, Minister for Women

Senator the Hon. Don Farrell: Minister for Trade and Tourism, Special Minister of State

The Hon. Tony Burke MP: Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, Minister for the Arts

The Hon. Mark Butler MP: Minister for Health and Aged Care

The Hon. Chris Bowen MP: Minister for Climate Change and Energy

The Hon. Tanya Plibersek MP: Minister for the Environment and Water

The Hon. Catherine King MP: Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government

The Hon. Linda Burney MP: Minister for Indigenous Australians

The Hon. Amanda Rishworth MP: Minister for Social Services

The Hon. Bill Shorten MP: Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme, Minister for Government Services

The Hon. Mark Dreyfus QC MP: Attorney-General, Cabinet Secretary

The Hon. Brendan O’Connor MP: Minister for Skills and Training

The Hon. Jason Clare MP: Minister for Education

The Hon. Julie Collins MP: Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness, Minister for Small Business

Michelle Rowland MP: Minister for Communications

Madeleine King MP: Minister for Resources, Minister for Northern Australia

Senator Murray Watt: Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Minister for Emergency Management

Ed Husic MP: Minister for Industry and Science

Clare O’Neil MP: Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for Cyber Security

Outer Ministry

Matt Keogh MP: Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Minister for Defence Personnel

Pat Conroy MP: Minister for Defence Industry, Minister for International Development and the Pacific

Stephen Jones MP: Assistant Treasurer, Minister for Financial Services

Andrew Giles MP: Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs

Anne Aly MP: Minister for Early Childhood Education, Minister for Youth

Anika Wells MP: Minister for Aged Care, Minister for Sport

Kristy McBain MP: Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories

Assistant Ministers

The Hon. Justine Elliot MP: Assistant Minister for Social Services, Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence

The Hon. Matt Thistlethwaite MP: Assistant Minister for Defence, Assistant Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Assistant Minister for the Republic

The Hon. Dr Andrew Leigh MP: Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury

Patrick Gorman MP: Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister

Senator Jenny McAllister: Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy

Senator Carol Brown: Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Ged Kearney MP: Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care

Emma McBride MP: Assistant Minister for Mental Health, Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health

Senator Malarndirri McCarthy: Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health

Senator Tim Ayres: Assistant Minister for Trade, Assistant Minister for Manufacturing

Senator Anthony Chisholm: Assistant Minister for Education, Assistant Minister for Regional Development

Tim Watts MP: Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs