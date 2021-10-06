NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet considers new business support package

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is considering a new business support package just one day after taking on the top job in the country’s most populous state.

The state government is working on a relief package for businesses suffering from the lengthy COVID-19 lockdown, potentially including support for hospitality venues that need to replenish stock if they are plunged into future lockdowns.

Perrottet said he wants businesses to be “stocked up and ready to go” in the coming months, The Daily Telegraph reports.

“We want businesses to be stocked up and ready to go and have the confidence to invest in a brighter summer,” Perrottet said.

The consideration of financial support for businesses facing future lockdowns has cast doubt over whether NSW will remain steadfast in its commitment to the National Plan.

Under the National Plan, widespread lockdowns won’t be necessary once states meet 80% vaccination targets.

Alexi Boyd, chief executive of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) welcomes the government’s plan to offer small businesses further support.

“It’s pleasing to see that the government recognise the need to support different sectors in a tailored way,” Boyd tells SmartCompany.

Boyd says any reconsideration of the state’s reopening roadmap is worrying because certainty is essential for small businesses to operate.

“Even the smallest of changes can affect how a small business has to approach reopening, like changing the date for example, that’s going to throw out rosters,” she says.

Business NSW, the state’s peak business organisation, is optimistic the NSW government will ease restrictions in an approach that’s supportive of businesses.

Daniel Hunter, Business NSW chief executive, said Perrottet and his team have “a big job to do” to deliver the roadmap to reopening.

“They certainly have the experience to achieve that goal,” Hunter said in a statement.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet took over from former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday after she resigned due to an investigation led by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

Perrottet’s top priority is delivering the state’s recovery roadmap, which should see restrictions ease from next Monday.