Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appears to have stepped back from his push for a snap public holiday should the Matildas lift the FIFA Women’s World Cup, after a high-profile debate over the potential cost of a bonus day off.

Albanese last week suggested he would use today’s meeting of the National Cabinet to advocate for a public holiday, calling on state and territory leaders to celebrate should the women’s football team win the tournament.

Opposition to that call came hard and fast, with small business advocates arguing local traders would suffer if required to pay staff penalty rates through an extra public holiday.

That claim was taken up by Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton, who claimed the cost of a snap public holiday could reach $2 billion.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has voiced his approval of the idea, but not every jurisdiction is so keen.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has stopped short of supporting the public holiday idea, while SA Premier Peter Malinauskas has ruled it out, instead committing $18 million to grassroots sports for girls and women.

Speaking to Triple M Hobart on Wednesday, Albanese himself cooled his enthusiasm for the extra public holiday.

“We won’t actually be discussing it today,” Albanese said while claiming it is ultimately an issue for the states and territories to determine.

However, Albanese did reiterate his earlier claim that the last unexpected public holiday — held last September to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II — was not a disaster for small businesses.

“When the public holiday was held for the memorial day for the Queen, what happened was that a whole range of small businesses went gangbusters on that day,” Albanese said.

The tournament and the Matildas’ success so far have already produced economic benefits for local traders, he continued.

“The contribution to the economy of this World Cup has been extraordinary, and tonight clubs and pubs right around Australia, they’ll be full, as well as live sites being full,” he said.

The Matildas face off against England tonight in Sydney, with the winner facing Spain in the final.