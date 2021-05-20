Tourism businesses in regional Queensland are the focus of a new $7.5 million package aimed at attracting thousands of job seekers to take up work with grants and travel vouchers.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today launched the Work in Paradise campaign as part of a $7.5 million package to address the dire shortage of workers that tourism businesses are facing in the state’s regional areas.

The package includes a $1,500 incentive and $250 travel voucher for any job seeker who takes up work in regional Queensland, from northern tropical destinations such as Mackay to west of Toowoomba.

“We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. This campaign will give Queenslanders and other Australians even more reasons to come to work in paradise,” Palaszczuk said in a statement.

“From chefs, waiters and bartenders through to tour guides and deckhands on the Great Barrier Reef, there are plenty of great jobs up for grabs.”

The Premier hopes the Work in Paradise package will encourage Queenslanders and Australians from other states to seek out work in regional tourism locations.

“Work in Paradise will bring people from across Australia and the state to join Team Queensland to help this critical industry do what they love to do best — give people a great holiday in our great state,” she said.

International and interstate border closures have put a significant strain on Queensland’s tourism industry since the pandemic began in March last year.

This latest package comes on the back of $800 million in spending that the Palaszczuk government committed to support the tourism industry over the past year.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Good to Go campaign and Holiday Dollars travel vouchers are helping to boost demand for Queensland holiday experiences and shorter getaways.

“More domestic visitors and the ongoing closure of the international border mean tourism operators need more workers to deliver world-class experiences,” he said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work, live and play in some of Queensland’s great holiday destinations.”

Job seekers will be able to access the incentives from July 1, 2021.