Natalie Suleyman sworn in as Victoria’s Minister for Small Business in Dan Andrews’ new-look leadership team

David Adams
December 6, 2022

Source: Luis Ascui / AAP Image

Victorian Labor MP Natalie Suleyman has been sworn in as the state’s new Minister for Small Business, while MP Ben Carroll has added the Employment portfolio to his duties in Premier Daniel Andrews’ new-look cabinet.

Suleyman officially became the Minister for Veterans, Minister for Small Business, and Minister for Youth in a Monday swearing-in ceremony, nearly two weeks after the Andrews government secured its third consecutive term.

She will take over the small business portfolio from Jaala Pulford, after her decision not to stand for re-election in the November poll.

Suleyman has served as the Member for St Albans since 2014, while also serving as deputy speaker since August this year.

The MP has championed her focus on Victoria’s multicultural communities, declaring herself an “an advocate for the increase of diversity in all levels of government and the corporate sector.”

Suleyman was already drumming a familiar small business beat on Monday, urging constituents to shop local over the Christmas period.

“When you buy small, you support our community & our incredible business owners, employees, families, suppliers, & many others,” she wrote on Facebook.

Carroll, who serves as Member for Niddrie, is now the state’s Minister for Employment, Minister for Industry and Innovation, and Minister for Manufacturing Sovereignty, in addition to his overview of the public transport portfolio.

The appointment will see the government “put jobs at the heart of everything we do”, he wrote on social media.

The MP, who has served in Parliament since his 2012 by-election win, has previously operated as Minister for Industry Support and Recovery, and Minister for Business Precincts.

In those roles, Carroll had his hands on a number of business support efforts, including the state’s dining cashback scheme, the multimillion support package for flood-affected businesses, and grants for companies transitioning to electric vehicle fleets.

Andrews says the makeup of his new cabinet “will deliver on the bold, positive plans we put to Victorians at this election”.

That roadmap includes the return of the publically-owned State Electricity Commission, which Andrews says would deliver low-cost, renewable energy to homes and businesses, and expanded access to fee-free TAFE to address skills gaps.

