Australia spends over $40 million a year on trade representatives overseas. Is it worth it?

For the past few weeks all eyes have been on the NSW trade commissioner job in New York. But the position that John Barilaro will never have is just one of many roles in which Australians are sent abroad by state governments to encourage trade and investment.

Crikey takes a look at who and where taxpayer money has been invested by each state for trade and investment commissioners.

Queensland has the most, with a remarkable 12 foreign positions, Victoria has five (eight if you include the three people in charge of overseas offices that forgo “commissioner” in their title), South Australia has seven, WA has five. Tasmania prefers to call their four positions “trade advocates”. NSW currently has six overseas “hubs”, all posts which were finalised in June.

Very few of these are actually “jobs for mates” — they’re usually experienced trade and investment public servants or former business figures who have extensive experience in the country or region they’re responsible for.

How much do they cost?

Barilaro’s putative $470,000 salary for the New York role might have been at the high end but that came with a whole bunch of on-costs — staff (in New York, four of them, costing nearly one million dollars in salaries), plus office fitout costs and other expenses. Even if, as frequently happens, state commissioners share digs and staff with Austrade overseas, rent in some of the world’s biggest cities doesn’t come cheap.

A very conservative annual estimate would suggest a $400,000 average salary package for each commissioner, $150,000 in salary and expenses for each support staff member (let’s assume 2.5 for each position), plus another $50,000 per person office costs, and $100,000 a year entertainment budget (schmoozing, after all, is the point of the role).

That gives the following totals:

Queensland

Tom Calder — ASEAN

Julie-Anne Nichols — China

Dave Stewart — Europe and UK

Julia Herries — Hong Kong SAR

Ben Giles — Indonesia

Tak Adachi — Japan

Ryan Freer — Korea

Alex Pessagno — Latin America

Donna Massie — Middle East and North Africa

Viki Forrest — North America

Abhinav Bhatia — South Asia

Patrick Hafenstein — Taiwan

Total spending: $12.6 million

Victoria

Brett Stevens — Greater China

Rebecca Hall — South-East Asia

Michelle Wade — South Asia

Adam Cunneen — North Asia

Tim Dillon — Europe, UK and Israel

+ (commissioner not in their title, but based abroad)

Nigel Warren — Commissioner for Victoria, San Francisco office

Pablo Schatz — Investment and Trade Director, Santiago office

Kassem Younes — General Manager, Middle East, Africa and Turkey

Total spending: $8.4 million

NSW

??? — Americas

Helen Sawczak — China

Andrew Parker — ASEAN

Vishwesh Padmanabhan — India and Middle East

Stephen Cartwright OAM — UK, Europe and Israel

Michael Newman — North Asia

Total spending: $6.3 million

Western Australia

Krista Dunstan — ASEAN

Juan Lu — China

Nicole Fasana — North-East Asia

John Langoulant AO — UK and Europe

Nashid Chowdhury — India-Gulf

Total spending: $5.25 million

South Australia

Stuart Nutting — New York

Regina Johnson — Houston

Sally Townsend — Japan and Korea

Myungjin (MJ) Kim — Seoul

David Ridgway — London and France

Xiao-Ya Wei — Shanghai and Jinan

Sidharth Mehta — Dubai

Total spending: $7.35 million

Tasmania

Joe Gayton — Japan

Emily Minson — US

Vivian Zhao — China

Udai Panicker — Singapore (and broader Asia)

Total spending: $4.2 million

And what do taxpayers get for around $44 million a year? That’s a good question — as far as Crikey can determine, no one has ever done a benefit-cost analysis of state trade positions, so there’s no evidence that all that money generates a cent of extra investment or greater exports.

