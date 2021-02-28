SmartCompany Plus is your new essential toolkit for running your business

Today, SmartCompany is excited to launch SmartCompany Plus, the newest part of our publication, with insights from leading Australian entrepreneurs and experts.

Among the first SmartCompany Plus articles to be published is an in-depth case study on Airwallex, one of Australia’s fastest-growing startups, a behind-the-scenes look at how nail-polish brand Kester Black uses Instagram and an interview with Rollie Nation founder Vince Lebon, who shares his biggest mistake in business.

We also have a cashflow forecasting tool from SBO’s Jason Andrew, a quick look at how to slash your cost-per-lead on Google Ads, and exclusive access to content from The Harvard Business Review.

This month in SmartCompany Plus, you’ll also find a resource guide into the R&D tax incentive, a workplace law checklist and an extract from Fiona Killackey’s great guide to small business, Passion. Purpose. Profit.

SmartCompany Plus is our new subscriber-only resource, which will contain expert guides, tools and templates, book extracts, exclusive interviews and extensive company profiles.

It will sit alongside our existing SmartCompany news coverage, and existing readers will be able to sample the items over the coming three weeks, before signing up for a subscription.

Our goal is to give you the ultimate resource to help you take your business to the next level — and to lighten the mental load that comes with being an entrepreneur.

You can find out more about SmartCompany Plus here.