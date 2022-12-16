Eleven savage gen Z out-of-office messages we dare you to use

Christmas is nearly here, which means that for some of us it’s time to set those out-of-office messages. We already know you like the ones you probably shouldn’t use. But have you considered taking a leaf from the spicy gen Z playbook?

These gems of course come from the Oilshore TikTok account and look, it’s entirely possible that they have been staged for the sake of humour. But having worked for a company with a youth media publication… I’ve seen some interesting emails and Slack messages in my time.

So I like to think our gen Z comrades in the office trenches really are out here making out of offices messages a whole lot less boring for us all.

Let’s get into some of the best. And if you pick up a general ‘leave me alone’ trend in these — yes. And I respect it. Aggressively maintaining work-life balance is important:

“Do not contact me while I’m on leave or I’ll report you to HR”;

“ERROR 404: Employee not found”;

“Get somebody else to do it”;

“Please enjoy your break from me”;

“I am out of the office currently. Unfortunately, I will be back tomorrow”;

“Knock knock. Who’s there? Not me”;

“If you need me… too bad”;

“On holiday. Do I have access to the internet? Yes. Am I going to use it to respond to your email? No”;

“I’m unsure why you’re emailing me when I put this in my calendar months ago”;

“Contact literally anyone else but me”; and

“Enjoying life! Will be back when I run out of money.”

And if that wasn’t enough, the account also has some stellar gen Z email sign-offs as well: