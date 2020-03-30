Confused about Morrison’s COVID-19 stimulus package? Our free webinar will clear the air

In the past two-and-a-bit weeks, the Morrison government has announced not one, not two, but three stimulus packages, each bigger and arguably more confusing than the one before.

The first two packages allocated some $189 billion to economic stimulus, including a $90 billion debt facility from the Reserve Bank of Australia and a $15 billion facility for non-bank lenders.

We know the third package includes a wage subsidy for small businesses, including sole traders, estimated to be worth $130 billion. At this time, we know employers will have access to $1,500 fortnightly payments for each full-time or part-time staff member on their books. The government has said it will keep an estimated six million workers employed.

We are still waiting for more information about the government’s third stimulus package to be announced this week.

There are dozens of moving parts at play here, and most entrepreneurs are, understandably, confused.

We want to help change that, so you can head into tomorrow, next week, and the coming months, with as much certainty as is on offer.

Join SBO director and head of growth Jason Andrew and SmartCompany’s startups and technology editor Steph Palmer-Derrien this Friday for a discussion about all things stimulus. Register here.

Details

Date: Friday, April 3, 2020 Time: 10.30am AEST Duration: 1 hour Register here.

Get to know your hosts

Jason Andrew

Jason is a co-founder and director at SBO.financial and a chartered accountant. He is also the author of Stark Naked Numbers and a member of SmartCompany‘s Brains Trust.

Click the links below to read some of his small business-focused COVID-19 deep-dives.

Steph Palmer-Derrien

Steph is SmartCompany‘s startups and technology editor and our resident expert on all things COVID-19 stimulus.

Click the links below to read some of her stimulus explainers and startup-focused COVID-19 coverage.

