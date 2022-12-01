Where to watch the World Cup: These independent cinemas will be screening the Socceroos vs Argentina on December 4

As the Socceroos prepare to face off against Argentina this weekend in a round of 16, independent cinemas across the country are offering Aussies the chance to see the game live on the big screen in comfort — and with a box of popcorn.

With Australia’s win over Denmark fresh in the minds of Australian football fans, preparations are already underway for the round of 16 game, which will be held on Sunday morning at 6am AEDT.

It will be an early morning for diehard fans of the Socceroos, but the independent cinemas across Australia that will be showing the clash are ready to offer fans a FIFA World Cup experience they won’t forget live on the big screen.

Independent cinemas in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are getting in on the action, with tickets able to be purchased from the cinemas’ official websites.

SmartCompany also advises Australians who would like to experience the game in comfort to keep checking in with their local independent cinemas for updates on times and prices.

Here are the independent cinemas that will be showing the Socceroos versus Argentina clash this weekend.

Sydney

The Ritz Cinema Randwick will be screening the Socceroos match from 5.45am for a 6am kickoff.

United Cinemas in Sydney are also getting into the 2022 FIFA World Cup spirit, with United Collaroy, United Narellan, United The Edge in Katoomba and United Warriewood also showing the game according to its website.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet confirmed Sydney fans will be able to catch Sunday morning’s match on the big screen at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.

Melbourne

The Classic Cinemas in Melbourne will also be showing the Socceroos’ face-off against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup live on the big screen. Its sister cinemas Cameo Cinemas and Lido Cinemas will also be showing the game on Sunday December 4 at 5.45am for a 6am kickoff.

United Cinemas Craigieburn will also be showing the game, according to its website.

Brisbane

United Cinemas Eldorado will be showing the game, according to its website.

On Thursday, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner confirmed plans are underway for a public viewing of the game in Brisbane.

“I can confirm we’re talking to the broadcaster about showing our historic match against Argentina live this Sunday morning in King George Square and Queen Street Mall,” he wrote on Twitter.

Perth

According to its website, United Cinemas Rockingham will also be showing the game.

Adelaide

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas has confirmed South Australians can watch the Socceroos Round 16 World Cup match live this Sunday at Adelaide Oval’s Telstra Plaza.

Canberra

Canberra fans can watch the game from a live site at Civic Square, with the match set to be broadcast on a big screen outside the Canberra Theatre Centre.

Have we missed any? Leave a comment below or send us an email at news@smartcompany.com.au.