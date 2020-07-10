AirTree launches open-source startups jobs list for out-of-work tech talent

Aussie venture capital fund AirTree Ventures has compiled an open-source spreadsheet of tech startups that are hiring, as the COVID-19 economic crisis continues to shake up the sector.

Startups that are hiring are being urged to add their roles to the spreadsheet, making it easier for techies who have found themselves out of work to find something new, as quickly as possible.

Since the onset of the pandemic, many startups have had to make the tough decision to reduce headcount. Since the extent of the crisis became clear, the advice seems to have been to have between 18 months’ and two years’ cash runway available.

Even high profile and high-growth startups haven’t been immune to the economic challenge — HR unicorn Culture Amp laid off 8% of its workforce in May, while Gilmour Space founder Adam Gilmour told SmartCompany in April that he was anticipating a need to make cuts.

On the other hand, the social distancing restrictions have led to an uptick in business for startups in sectors like e-commerce, fintech and edtech.

Elsewhere booze subscription services are also making bank, as are plant-based meat startups and even Perth-based hot sauce business Bunsters.

For those that are struggling, however, the crisis is far from over. The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme is set to expire in September, and while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said income support will be continued, it’s unclear what form that will take.

Of course, recovery will likely be even slower for Melbourne-based business, which have this week been thrust into their second COVID-19 lockdown.

“While a number of startups will be forced to make tough decisions and reduce headcount in the coming weeks to survive through this downturn, others are experiencing unprecedented spikes in demand or have recently raised funding and are looking to expand their teams,” AirTree’s head of talent Andrew Donald wrote in a Medium post introducing the open-source spreadsheet.

“We want to get the talented employees who are now out of work back into jobs quickly by connecting them to the companies that are continuing to hire.”

You can access the spreadsheet here.

NOW READ: The death of the handshake: COVID-19 has changed the way we hire, and there’s no going back

NOW READ: Hiring in crisis: How startups are onboarding new recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic