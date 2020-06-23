Canva raises $87 million, and hits $8.7 billion valuation, amid COVID-19 boost

Aussie unicorn Canva has done it yet again, raising US$60 million ($87.3 million), and almost doubling its valuation to US$6 billion ($8.7 billion).
It’s not clear who led the investment, but the raise brings the startup’s total capital raked in to more than $436 million, with $312 million of that raised within the past 18 months.
The funding follows a successful few months for Canva. According to a statement, activity on the design platform has increased by 50% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Canva’s accelerated growth is indicative of the ‘new normal’,” co-founder Cliff Obrecht said in a statement.
“Now more than ever, organisations of all sizes are doubling down on building a reliable remote workplace.”
It has also launched a suite of workplace collaboration tools, and an online conferencing tool for enterprise customers.
This latest funding will partly fuel the opening of a new office in Austin, Texas, and a push for further growth in the US.
Founded back in 2013, Canva reached the coveted $1 billion valuation milestone five years later, in January 2018, with a $51 million raise.
And it was only uphill from there. In May 2019, the scale up raised another $100 million to achieve a valuation of $3.6 billion, and the following October a fresh $125 million capital injection pushed that valuation up to $4.7 billion.
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a mass move to remote work, “Canva continues to power ahead”, Rick Baker, co-founder of VC fund and long-time Canva investor Blackbird said.
“In a post-COVID world of remote working, we are seeing Canva’s original vision — a collaborative platform to provide all the elements to create great design — become even more powerful.”
