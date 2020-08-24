Grants for farmers moving into e-commerce under ‘Click for Vic’ campaign

The Victorian government will spearhead a new e-commerce marketing campaign called ‘Click for Vic’ to encourage residents to support small businesses, with financial support available for farmers to diversify into online markets.

Announced Sunday, the program is a multifaceted effort to help connect farmers, hospitality and retail businesses with e-commerce revenue, including an online version of the popular Victorian Country Market.

The state government has also partnered with restaurant delivery services Providoor and Co-lab Pantry on the website, which collates the contact information of hundreds of independent operators using both platforms.

The campaign will run a multiplatform ad campaign to get the word out to Victorian residents, which will include television, print, radio and social media marketing.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the long-lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic means Victoria needs to fund new ways to connect local producers with customers.

“Buying local is always the best policy, but it’s particularly important right now,” he said in a statement.

“By backing our local producers, we’re also backing the jobs and communities they support.”

Under the program, online farmers markets or marketplaces primarily selling Victorian produce will be able to apply for $1.5 million in state government grants to help cover onboarding, marketing and registration fees for new producers.

Training will also be outlaid to help farmers and producers increase their e-commerce skills and implement effective strategies.

The money is part of the $50 million Agriculture Workforce Plan, which appears to be separate, although intertwined, with the Click for Vic campaign.

Marketplaces themselves will also be able to access funding to help cover freight and logistics costs, a bid to reduce delivery fees for consumers buying fresh produce online.

