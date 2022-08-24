COVID-19 pandemic has had a greater financial and psychological effect on women: Study

It’s been well-documented over the past couple of years that the fallout of the pandemic has been, in many cases, worse for women than men. Now, a new Australian study has detailed how and why the COVID-19 pandemic has had a greater financial and psychological impact on women.

The study, conducted by the University of Queensland, shows women have experienced more significant impacts on their overall employment, hours of work, domestic labour, mental health and wellbeing.

When lockdowns were imposed, there were multiple factors that impacted women, including that they were over-represented in industries most affected and they took on a greater share of caring responsibilities and domestic labour in households.

“Women are also more likely to be casual, part-time or contract workers which were among the first to lose their jobs as businesses struggled in response to lockdown,” said lead researcher, Dr Terry Fitzsimmons.

“Women either reduced their work hours or stopped working altogether and took on more domestic labour than their male counterparts while at home with their children.”

The study also highlights that a disproportionate number of women were not eligible for JobKeeper payments from the federal government and were less likely to benefit from stimulus directed towards male-dominated sectors, like construction.

Even in dual-income households, women were still disproportionately tasked with adopting the major share of caregiving or home-schooling, according to those interviewed for the study.

It was also found that women were more likely to have opted out of professional development opportunities throughout the pandemic.

There has been a significant mental health and wellbeing burden, with women suffering disproportionately from the effects of stress, anxiety, and depression.

“The effects of these job losses, reduced income and domestic labour burdens meant women suffered greatly from fatigue, stress, anxiety and depression,” Dr Fitzsimmons said.

“Some female respondents also reported having suicidal thoughts.”

The study was conducted by UQ Business School, and supported by the Australian Gender Equality Council, and the National Association for Women in Construction. It consisted of a national survey of 1931 men and 1691 women employed across industries including construction, mining, education, health care and the arts, as well as a series of focus groups.

Marital breakdowns and incidences of domestic violence were a feature of many of the focus group interviews.

The report makes 13 recommendations, including the implementation of a National Gender Equality Strategy, greater investment in early childhood education and care, and legislated improvements to paid parental leave.

“There is a need for a national strategy, which should include greater investments in childcare, and social and mental health support,” co-author, Dr Miriam Yates said.

“Governments also need to better incorporate hybrid working arrangements, provide equal access to parental leave entitlements and overhaul wage-setting mechanisms.”

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.