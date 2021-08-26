Businesses in South Australia affected by the recent coronavirus lockdown can still apply for one-off cash payments as part of a support package jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

Announced this month, the $40 million package will give small and medium businesses payments to help make up for losses incurred due to recent restrictions.

The South Australian government expects 19,000 businesses in industries, such as hospitality, performing arts, tourism, fitness and transport to benefit from the program.

Here’s what the new package includes.

Cash grants for sole traders and businesses

Under the Business Support Grant Program, employing businesses can apply for one-off payments of $3000, while sole traders can apply for grants of $1000.

To be eligible, businesses must have met the following guidelines during the COVID-19 restrictions, which began on July 20:

Have an Australian business number (ABN);

Have an annual turnover of more than $75,000 (excluding GST) in either 2019-20 or 2020-21 and be registered for GST;

Have total Australian payroll of less than $10 million in 2019-20; and

Experienced at least a 30% reduction in turnover between July 20 and July 26 compared to the prior seven-days.

Businesses applying for the $3000 grants must also have employees who receive regular PAYG salary or wages, a Pay As You Go Withholding amounts as well as superannuation.

While businesses are not required to provide evidence of their decline in turnover as part of their application, they will be required to retain supporting information.

The SA government has confirmed applicants could be audited for two years after receiving a grant. Businesses should hold on to records from clients or suppliers detailing cancelled orders or appointments, receipts for refunds and invoices or delivery dockets.

Online applications are now open and will close midnight September 30, 2021.

CBD grant

Businesses and sole traders located in Adelaide CBD will automatically receive a $1000 grant, if they successfully apply for a payment under the Business Support Grant Program.

A business in the Adelaide CBD is defined as having a commercial premise located in the 5000 postcode.

Major events support grant

Major Events Support Grants of up to $25,000 are available for the operators of major one-off events affected by the July lockdown and trading restrictions.

To be eligible, businesses must be the organiser of an event that was scheduled between July 20 and August 10, and was cancelled or postponed because of the restrictions. To receive the full $25,000 grant, organisers must have experienced a loss greater than $25,000.

Businesses must also:

Have an ABN (Australian Business Number) and be registered for the GST;

Have an Australian payroll of less than $10 million in the 2019-20 financial year;

Employ people in South Australia; and

Have incurred financial loss as a result of the cancellation or postponement of an event.

If the events business also receives a COVID-19 Business Support Grant, it will only be eligible for a Major Events Support Grant of $22,000.

To apply, lodge an application before October 17, 2021.