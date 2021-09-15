Queensland businesses on the NSW border will soon have access to COVID-19 relief payments, after the federal and state governments announced a $53.8 million support package.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled the support package on Tuesday, acknowledging that the border closure and Delta outbreak in NSW is having “devastating” effects on Queensland businesses in areas such as Coolangatta, Currumbin, Wallangarra and Goondiwindi.

“This package will provide a lifeline for a number of businesses doing it tough right now,” Palaszczuk said.

Here are the key support measures that the package includes.

Tourism and hospitality hardship program

The joint package includes $40 million for the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Hardship Program, which includes one-off cash grants of $15,000, $25,000 and $50,000 for employing businesses across the entire state.

To be eligible for the payment, businesses must have experienced a reduction in turnover of at least 70% for a minimum of seven days between July 1 and September 30.



COVID-19 business support grants program

The new round of funding will top up the current COVID-19 Business Support Grants program by $6.3 million.

The additional funding will extend the grants program, which offered grants of between $1000 and $10,000 to businesses that were affected by the South East Queensland lockdown or the Cairns and Yarrabah lockdowns.

To be eligible for payments under the extended program, businesses must be located in the border zone and have experienced a reduction in turnover of at least 30% for a seven-day period from August 14.



Hardship scheme grants

Businesses and sole traders that have received a COVID-19 Business Support Grant will be eligible for a new one-off hardship grant.

The COVID-19 Border Business Zone Hardship Grants include $5000 payments for employing businesses and $1000 for non-employing sole traders.

These hardship grants will be available from mid-October.

Marketing boost

The Queensland government is giving up to $1 million to the City of the Gold Coast Council and Destination Gold Coast to boost their ‘Play Money’ advertising campaign.

Marketing campaigns focused at bringing tourists and visitors to Coolangatta will also receive a $50,000 boost.



Mental health support

The Queensland government has announced $700,000 for additional mental health support for business owners and their families in the border zone.

For more information contact Business Queensland’s small business hotline on 1300 654 687.