Coronavirus update for business: G-Star and JC Penney go bust, McDonald’s shutters stores, and West Australians head back to the office

Retailers go bust

Let’s be honest, retailers were going out of business in droves even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped coronavirus from making things worse.

Late last week, Aussie denim retailer G-Star collapsed into voluntary administration, putting 200 workers across 57 outlets at risk of losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, 118-year-old US-based department store JC Penney has declared bankruptcy, putting more than 80,000 employees over a whopping 850 locations at risk.

They’re not the first and won’t be the last. The retail reckoning continues, pandemic edition.

Coronavirus scare at Maccas

An asymptomatic delivery driver has forced McDonald’s to shutter 12 of its stores in Victoria amid concern workers may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The restaurants will be ‘deep cleaned’ and the fast-food chain says it is co-operating with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The store closures have cast a bit of doubt on the timeline around the re-opening of businesses in Victoria amid concern a second wave of infections could be spurred along by the easing of restrictions.

Back to the office? Yes, says the west

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has encouraged Aussies in the state to return to their offices as COVID-19 restrictions are eased across the state.

From Monday, West Australian residents can eat in at restaurants and cafes, and are being encouraged to get along to work.

“It’s the time to support our small businesses, time for people to get back to work and time to do it in a COVID-safe manner,” McGowan said over the weekend.

“When our offices go back, which I expect they will to a far greater degree tomorrow, there’s a great opportunity to go out for lunch or dinner and support a local small business.”

More than 100,000 public servants have been told to go back to the office under the easement.

