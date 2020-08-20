Victorian authorities have visited 724 businesses over the last month in a “workplace inspection blitz” to ensure employers are complying with COVIDSafe regulations amid the pandemic.

A total 62 businesses have been issued notices to comply as part of the enforcement activity, although Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews did not say how many fines had been issued on Wednesday.

“We are checking, we are monitoring to make sure everyone is playing their part in doing nothing at all that might contribute to the spread of this virus,” Andrews said.

Business compliance with tough stage four coronavirus restrictions has been a focus for officials in recent weeks after it became clear last month that many coronavirus cases were emerging from workplaces.

Andrews said a total 168 notices have been issued to businesses over the course of the pandemic, across a “whole range” of different industries, from manufacturing to retail.

“If you’re not delivering as you should, there’s every chance you will be caught,” Andrews said.

Businesses face thousand dollar fines for failing to comply with coronavirus regulations, including having completed and registered COVIDSafe plans with the government.

Fines up to $200,000 are in place for those that fail to report confirmed coronavirus infections in their workplaces.

Meanwhile, Andrews was also asked on Wednesday about how Victoria’s economy might change after the pandemic has been brought under control.

He said rebuilding Victorian businesses would be a “massive job” requiring programs targeting job creation and skills training.

But he also highlighted insecure work as an issue laid bare by the pandemic, suggesting a crackdown that could worry the likes of UberEats and Deliveroo may be on the agenda.

“Things like insecure work have been exposed as just a toxic thing we may need to do something about,” Andrews said.

NOW READ: Daniel Andrews rules out sole trader exceptions, after Jim’s Mowing boss calls for his resignation

NOW READ: Victorian sole traders desperate for state government support, as petition calls for inclusion in grants program