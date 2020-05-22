150,000 businesses in JobKeeper limbo as ATO admits to “reporting error” exposing $60 billion windfall

More than 150,000 businesses are in JobKeeper limbo, stuck between enrollment and their first monthly declaration just a week before the deadline for April payments, amid new concern many SMEs are struggling to access the program.

The revelations came as Treasury and the ATO admitted to a JobKeeper “reporting error” which has caused a massive over-estimate in the number of workers currently covered by the program, and exposed earlier Treasury forecasts as drastically off.

In a joint-statement circulated on Friday afternoon the government bodies said about 1,000 businesses had submitted errant enrollment forms which over estimated their eligible employees, often by as much as 1500%.

Due to a secondary declaration process, the errors do not effect actual payments handed out, but they have informed recent estimates used by government to track JobKeeper uptake and costs.

Treasury, which forecast in March that JobKeeper would cost $130 billion and cover over six million workers, has now revised down its estimate, expecting just 3.5 million to participate at a cost of only $70 billion.

In political terms, the revision delivers a $60 billion fiscal windfall to the Morrison government and has reignited calls among the Labor opposition for the program to be expanded, particularly to about one million casual workers left out under existing eligibility criteria.

But because initial Treasury estimates has been revised so drastically, new questions have arisen about whether many small businesses have had trouble getting into the program, with up to 150,000 firms currently in limbo between enrollment and their first monthly declaration.

Businesses are unable to receive payments until they make their monthly declarations, a process that includes providing turnover estimates and a re-confirming eligible workers.

The deadline for April payments is May 30, and the ATO has issued a reminder to enrolled firms encouraging them to make declarations.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg suggested the lower than expected JobKeeper update was a signal the economy was faring better than predicted in March, when Treasury first formulated its forecasts.

“This revision by Treasury is not an invitation to go and spend more. All the money that the government is spending during the coronavirus period is borrowed money,” Frydenberg claimed in an interview with the ABC on Friday.

But the revised estimates also scale down the reported quantum of fiscal stimulus the federal government has thrown into the economy, reigniting calls for an expansion of the JobKeeper program.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese told reporters on Friday the Morrison government should extend the now $70 billion wage subsidy package to casual workers.

“They said they couldn’t expand the program because they’d drawn a line in the sand. What we know now is that that sand was, indeed, quicksand,” he said.

Tax office second commissioner Jeremy Hirschhorn said the ATO discovered the form errors after cross referencing declarations —requiring employers to declare the Tax File Numbers— with enrollment form estimates, which are provided by businesses as a first step to participating in the scheme and carry, evidently, little oversight.

About 500 firms with one eligible worker mistakenly reported they had 1,500 eligible employees – a mix up with the value of fortnightly payments.

“With hindsight, perhaps the form could have been more straightforward,” Hirschhorn told reporters at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The ATO did not publicise the exact nature of the remaining 500 errors, but said they were also erroneous estimates of eligible workers.

In an inexplicable twist, recent estimates of participating employees —derived from those errant enrollment forms— had been broadly tracking along the same lines as Treasury’s initial modelling, spurring reports over the last week that JobKeeper had actually been over subscribed.

More to come…

