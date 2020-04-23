Banks to offer “bridging finance” to SMEs unable to meet wage bills ahead of JobKeeper relief

Australia’s major banks will fast-track “bridging finance” for small businesses struggling to pay their workers ahead of receiving JobKeeper payments under an agreement struck between the federal government, lenders and the tax office.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced Australia’s four largest banks will establish “dedicated hotlines” for SMEs to apply for wage loans on Thursday, following widespread criticism many businesses can’t front up the cash to keep workers on before wage subsidy payments start flowing in early-May.

Under JobKeeper arrangements passed through parliament several weeks ago, businesses must have paid workers at least the minimum $1,5000 fortnightly wage subsidy payments throughout April in order to be eligible for JobKeeper reimbursements.

But many businesses unable to afford wages have stood down workers or reduced staff hours in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning they will not be eligible to apply for JobKeeper payments for those periods.

“If you are a business or a not-for-profit operation that is eligible for the JobKeeper payment, as required, you need to pay your staff ahead of receiving the money from the tax office,” Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra on Thursday morning.

“Go to your bank, ring their hotline, ask for that support, and that support will be forthcoming.”

The Treasurer held a telephone conference with the chief executives of Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac, ANZ and tax commissioner Chris Jordan on Thursday morning to nut out the bridging finance plan.

But the Treasurer provided no detail about what the terms of the finance arrangements will be, or how long it will take banks to process applications beyond priority service.

“[Banks] have also agreed to expedite the processing of all those applications to the front of the queue,” Frydenberg said.

“The banks, they know their customers and they want to work with their customers as we want to work with the Australian businesses to ensure that they get their payments under the JobKeeper program,” he said.

More than 275,000 businesses have filed formal JobKeeper applications since enrollments opened on Monday, about half of which are sole traders.

More than 900,000 businesses have expressed interest in the scheme, and the ATO has brought on thousands of additional staff members to meet the increased demand for services.

About 50,000 applications for JobKeeper and other stimulus schemes such as early access to superannuation are being processed by the ATO every day, Frydenberg said.

Commonwealth Bank, NAB, Westpac and ANZ have been contacted for comment.

More to come.

